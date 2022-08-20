PETER CROUCH AND EX-REF MARK CLATTENBURG STAR AS LEADING MEN IN PADDY POWER’S LATEST BLOCKBUSTER

Brace yourself. Paddy Power have unleashed an American Beauty of a TV ad.

Bringing a never before told love story to our screens, the blockbuster sees former England footballer Peter Crouch appear naked in a bath, hump a corner flag, and help ex World Cup referee Mark Clattenburg soar like Baby in Dirty Dancing.

The hilarious ad, which leans into movie nostalgia by the bucketload, see the two legends collide unexpectedly (and literally), uniting in perfect harmony to excite fans who ‘Love Football. Intimately.’ ahead of the Premier League start of season.

Crouchy appears as you’ve never seen him before, unless you’re his model wife Abbey Clancy, who also features.