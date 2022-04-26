FORMER WORLD no 1 Phil Mickelson has stunned the golfing world by asking for the PGA Tour's permission to play in the Saudi-backed golf league opener despite registering for two of the year's remaining majors.

The Greg Norman's Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational event takes place in June and has received huge backlash from pundits and fans of golf.

Mickelson, who missed the Master's in April, took time out of the game for his comments around the Saudi-led event due to the backlash.

The 51-year-old branded the Saudi regime as 'scary motherf***cker's, but said the new event could be used as leverage to shape how the PGA Tour operates.

"They're scary motherf***ers to get involved with," Mickelson allegedly said in the upcoming book by Alan Shipnuck entitled "Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar".

"We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights.

"They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.

"They've been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse.

"As nice a guy as [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] comes across as, unless you have leverage, he won't do what's right.

"And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I'm not sure I even want [the SGL] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour."

Mickelson is registered to play at Southern Hills and the US Open, but his management have released a statement asking to be released to play in the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in England in June.

The statement from Sportfive read: "Our client Phil Mickelson is officially registered to play in the PGA Championship as well as the US Open,'’ the six-time major winner's agent Steve Loy said in a statement.

"We have also filed a request on his behalf for a release to play in the first LIV Golf Invitational in London, 9-11 June. This request complies with the deadline of 25 April set forth by the PGA Tour to compete in a conflicting tour event.

"Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play. Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open."

According to Sports Illustrated, 15 of the world's current top 100 players are planning to feature in the event.