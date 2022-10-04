Preview| Emerging Ireland will take on the Airlink Pumas tomorrow, further details for the game

EMERGING IRELAND will take on their second South African side Airlink Pumas tomorrow this coming Wednesday at 4pm.
Ireland won the first test against Windhoek Draught Griquas 54-7 with an eight-try demolition last week.
Here are futher details for the game tomorrow.
Ahead of tomorrow's #EmergingIreland game against the Pumas, Cormac Izuchukwu is hoping to make a big impact in the green jersey
TV Station and streaming
SuperSport livestream or IrishRugby.ie.
Venue
Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein
Kick-off
4pm (Irish time)
Who are the PUMAS?
The Pumas are a South African rugby union team that competes in the Premier Division of the Currie Cup and the Northern Section of the Vodacom Cup. They are current Currie Cup champions.
What has the PUMAS captain said?
De Beer,: “We have put our Currie Cup success earlier in the year behind us,”
“We enjoyed everything that goes with being called the champions thoroughly, but the new season is starting from now and that’s where the focus will be.
“We have been training well and the boys are just amped to get back out on the park to see where we are as a team. We want to see how well we play together and turn everything that we’ve worked on in the preseason into magic moments.
Teams news
EMERGING IRELAND STARTING TEAM
Fulback. 15,Chay Mullins
Winger. 14 Ethan McIlroy
Centres.13 Antoine Frisch 12 Cathal Forde
Winger. 11 Andrew Smith
Outhalf. 10 Jake Flannery Scrumhalf. 9 Michael McDonald
Frontrow. 1. Callum Reid. 2. Diarmuid Barron. 3. Roman Salonoa
Secondrow. 4. Cormac Izuchukwu, 5. Brian Deeny
Backrow. 6. Cian Prendergast(captain), 7. John Hodnett, 8. James Culhane
Replacements: 16. Dylan Tierney-Martin, 17. Josh Wycherley,18. Sam Illo ,19. Tom Ahern,20. David McCann,21. Ben Murphy,22. Jack Crowley, 23. Shane Daly
Introducing the #EmergingIreland Match Day Squad for Wednesday's Tour game against the Pumas in Bloemfontein, captained by Cian Prendergast!
PUMAS STARTING TEAM
Fulback. 15, Devon Williams
Winger. 14 Jade Stiglingh
Centres.13 Sebastiaan de Klerk 12 Wiaan van Niekerk
Winger. 11 Etienne Taljaard
Outhalf. 10 Tinus de Beer (captain Scrumhalf. 9 Chriswill September
Frontrow. 1. Corné Fourie, 2. Eduan Swart, 3.
Secondrow. 4. Malembe Mpofu, 5. Shane Kirkwood
Backrow. 6. Jaco Labuschagne, 7. Kwanda Dimaza, 8. André Fouché.
Replacements: 16. Llewellyn Classen, 17. Etienne Janeke, 18. Simon Raw, 19. PJ Jacobs, 20. Anele Lungisa, 21. Khwezi Mafu, 22. Franna Kleinhans, 23. Givan Snyman, 24. Lucky Dlepu, 25. Gene Willemse, 26. Ali Mgijima, 27. Diego Apollis, 28. Lundi Msenge.
Emerging Ireland Squad
Backs (15)
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen), Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians), Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution),Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge), Jake Flannery (Ulster/Shannon),Antoine Frisch (Munster),Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD), Michael McDonald (Ulster), Ethan McIlroy (Ulster/Queens RFC)
Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone), Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby),Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster),Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas), Andrew Smith (Leinster/Clontarf)
Forwards (20)
Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon),Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen), Tom Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University), James Culhane (Leinster/UCD)
Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne),Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf), John Hodnett (Munster/UCC), Sam Illo (Connacht), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch),Alex Kendellen (Munster/UCC),Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University),Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD), Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD),Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Callum Reid (Ulster/Banbridge), Roman Salonoa (Munster/Shannon), Alex Soroka (Leinster/Clontarf), Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht/Corinthians), Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)
Emerging Ireland fixtures
- Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland; Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa; Wednesday 5th October 2022, KO 16:00 (Irish time)
- Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland; Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa; Sunday 9th October 2022, KO 14:00 (Irish time)