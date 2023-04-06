Ringrose starts as Leinster name strong a team for Leicester game
Leinster

Fullback: 15. Hugo Keenan
Winger: 14. Jimmy O'Brien
Centers: 13. Gary Ringrose 12. Robbie Henshaw
Winger: 11. James Lowe
Out half: 10. Ross Byrne Scrum half: 9. Jamison Gibson-Park,
Front Row: 1 Andrew Porter 2.Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong
Second Row: Ross Molony,5. James Ryan (c),
Back Row:6. Ryan Baird, 7. Caelan Doris, 8. Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16. John McKee, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Michael Ala'alatoa, 19. Jason Jenkins, 20. Scott Penny, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Harry Byrne,, 23. Ciaran Frawley

See More: Champions Cup, Leinster, Rugby

