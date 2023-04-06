Ringrose starts as Leinster name strong a team for Leicester game

LEINSTER HAVE named a strong team for their Champions Cup game against Leicester Tigers tomorrow.
Leo Cullen has selected a back three of Hugo Keenan, Jimmy O'Brien, and James Lowe to start.
In midfield, Gary Ringrose returns for the first time since the Scotland injury. He is joined in the centre by Robbie Henshaw.
Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park start as Leinster's 9 and 10.
The front row remains the same as the one that started against Ulster. It is Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Tadhg Furlong.
📥 | 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧...
Here is the #LeinsterRugby team to face @LeicesterTigers in the @ChampionsCup Quarter-Final tomorrow night#LEIvLEI #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/CarE0MZPtW
— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 6, 2023
In the second row, James Ryan captains the side with Ross Molony beside him.
The side is finally completed by a back row of Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris and Jack Conan.
Leinster's game at on Friday evening in the Aviva Stadium starts at 8pm.
You can catch it live on RTÉ 2, BT Sport 1, RTÉ Radio and Newstalk.
Leinster
Fullback: 15. Hugo Keenan
Winger: 14. Jimmy O'Brien
Centers: 13. Gary Ringrose 12. Robbie Henshaw
Winger: 11. James Lowe
Out half: 10. Ross Byrne Scrum half: 9. Jamison Gibson-Park,
Front Row: 1 Andrew Porter 2.Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong
Second Row: Ross Molony,5. James Ryan (c),
Back Row:6. Ryan Baird, 7. Caelan Doris, 8. Jack Conan.