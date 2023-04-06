Ringrose starts as Leinster name strong a team for Leicester game

Leinster

Fullback: 15. Hugo Keenan

Winger: 14. Jimmy O'Brien

Centers: 13. Gary Ringrose 12. Robbie Henshaw

Winger: 11. James Lowe

Out half: 10. Ross Byrne Scrum half: 9. Jamison Gibson-Park,

Front Row: 1 Andrew Porter 2.Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong

Second Row: Ross Molony,5. James Ryan (c),

Back Row:6. Ryan Baird, 7. Caelan Doris, 8. Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16. John McKee, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Michael Ala'alatoa, 19. Jason Jenkins, 20. Scott Penny, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Harry Byrne,, 23. Ciaran Frawley