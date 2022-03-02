Roy keane feels that Pep Guardiola and Gareth Southgate don't trust Jack Grealish and says 'he needs to grow up'

JACK GREALISH was told to 'grow up' by Roy Keane last night ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup win over Peterborough on Tuesday night.

Grealish became the most most expensive British player in history, when he moved to Manchester City for £100m last summer.

Keane speaking on ITV before the game felt that Grealish's action's off the pitch make his club manager Pep Guardiola and England manager Gareth Southgate distrust him.

Last month Grealish was spotted on a night out with teammate Phil Foden in December and were spotted out again with the likes of team-mates Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez.

Grealish was a star for Aston Villa, but has failed to produce the same moments for Manchester City. He's mostly been deployed from the bench by his manager.

The playmaker has only made 26 appearances scoring only four goals this season.

Grealish scored in the 2-0 win over Peterborough, but Keane had a few stern words for the 26-year-old and said that his social life are having an effect on him.

"I think it’s crunch time for Man City over the next few months," Keane said

"This is where you will really test as a player, crunch games.

"Jack’s had a few injury problems, [and has] probably been criticised a little bit for his off-field stuff but I think what Jack has to do is grow up and get the trust of Pep.

"He probably hasn’t got that yet, same with England, I don’t think Gareth [Southgate] trusts him that much yet.

"[It's a] good opportunity for him [against Peterborough]. Whatever Jack’s doing off the field, it does take its toll when you’re an attacking player, it’s another opportunity for Jack. I do think it’s about time he grew up."

Goals from Riyad Mahrez.and Jack Grealish secured City's passage to the next round.

For his goal Foden launched the ball long to Grealish, who took it down with one touch and slotted it past the keeper.

Grealish joked after that he and Phil Foden were watching videos of Lionel Messi on the team coach before the game.

"What's funny is that before the game, while we were on the coach on the way to the game, I was sat next to Phil [Foden] and we were scrolling through videos of [Lionel] Messi, Grealish said

"After scoring he came up to me and said it was just like we were watching.”

Next up for Manchester City and Grealish is Manchester United in the Manchester derby this weekend in a game that could have huge ramifications for the League title and top four.