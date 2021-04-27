Scottish GAA club reveals exciting redevelopment plans

GLASGOW GAA club Tir Conaill Harps have launched their official plans to redevelop their pitch at Cambuslang Rugby and Sports Club.

In March 2019 Tir Conaill Harps embarked on a sporting partnership with Cambuslang Rugby Club which allowed them to utilise the facilities at the clubhouse, as well as the training area and finally have a place that they could call home.

As part of the club’s three year redevelopment plan, the decision was taken at the Club AGM in November 2020 that they should focus on providing a redeveloped playing surface for the many teams within Tir Conaaill Harps as the club continues to expand at all levels.

The club is extremely excited with the plans, which are intended to be completed by August 2022.

Tir Conaill Harps chairperson Anton Gallagher said: “This is a huge decision for the club but one that the current management committee will ensure is completed to allow our current adult teams and brilliant underage players to enjoy for many years to come.

“We want to thank our partners who have already pledged support and hope to recruit even more over the next few months.”

He added: “As we look towards a brighter future as we emerge from the Covid pandemic, we want to ensure we can provide hope and a brighter future for our players and coaches as we continue to develop Gaelic Football in Glasgow.”

For further information or to keep up to date with the progress of the pitch redevelopment click here.