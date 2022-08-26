Shamrock Rovers are in Pot 3 for Europa Conference League draw today, they could get West ham or Villarreal

THE EUROPA LEAGUE Conference draw will take place today at 12pm, and Shamrock Rovers will be waiting to see who they face in this year's competition.

Stephen Bradley's side beat Ferencváros 1-0 in the Europa League play-off round second leg but lost the tie 4-1 on aggregate. This meant that they were knocked out of the Europa League.

However, the League of Ireland Champions will be playing European football in the Europa League conference group stages.

This afternoon's draw in Istanbul, which begins at 1.30pm Irish time, will see the 32 teams placed into eight groups of four. Shamrock Rovers will face opposition from pots 1, 2 and 4.

Last year's Champion's League semi-finalist's Villarreal are the top-ranked side, with David Moyes' West Ham United also one of the eight top seeds.

The winner of each group will advance to the round of 16, with the group runner-up facing one of the third-placed teams in the Europa League at the last-32 stage.

The games will take place on the following dates 15 September, 6 October, 13 October, 27 October & 3 November.

Full scheduling will come at a later date, and after the drw

Here are the pots for the draw today.

⚽️ The 2022/23 Europa Conference League group stage ball is here!



Who's ready for the #UECLdraw? #UECLmatchball | @MoltenSports pic.twitter.com/OL4ESrL2xd — UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) August 26, 2022

Pot 1: Villarreal (Spain), FC Basel (Switzerland), Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), Gent (Belgium), Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey), Partizan Belgrade (Serbia), West Ham United (England)

Pot 2: CFR Cluj (Romania), Molde (Norway), FCSB (Romania), Fiorentina (Italy), FC Koln (Germany), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel), Apollon Limassol (Cyprus), Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia),

Pot 3: Nice (France), Anderlecht (Belgium), Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania), Austria Wien (Austria), Hearts (Scotland), Shamrock Rovers (Republic of Ireland), Sivasspor (Turkey), FC Vaduz (Liechtenstein)

Pot 4: Dnipro (Ukraine), Lech Poznan (Poland), FC Slovacko (Czech Republic), Silkeborg (Denmark), Djurgardens (Sweden), Pyunik Yerevan (Armenia), RFS Riga (Latvia), FC Ballkani (Kosovo).