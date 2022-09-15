Shamrock Rovers vs Gent: TV station, date, venue, time, manager quotes, and everything elsefor tonight's game
Shamrock Rovers vs Gent: TV station, date, venue, time, manager quotes, and everything elsefor tonight's game

LEAGUE OF IRELAND champions Shamrock Rovers will take on Belgian side Gent tonight in the second game of the Europa Conference League.  

Stephen Bradley's side face a difficult test in the Belgium backyard tonight (5.45pm Irish time) 

Rovers will also be looking for their first one in the tournament after drawing 0-0 with Swedish side Djurgardens at the Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night. 

Here are details for the game 

Dublin , Ireland - 11 September 2022; Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Date

15 September

Kickoff 

5.45pm

Venue

Ghelamco Arena

TV Station

Virgin Media Two's coverage will start at 5.30pm.

BT Sport 3 will also broadcast the game

Who are Gent

They are a Belgian sports club, based in the city of Ghent, East Flanders 

Gent have won only won the Belgian First Division once and that was in the 2014–15 season. 

Their local rivals are Club Brugge, and that derby is known as the Battle of Flanders 

They have had some big players play for them that you might recognise like Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, and the likes Dries Mertens. 

What do Rover get with a win or a draw tonight

€166,000 for every draw in the group.

€500,000 minium for a win in the group.

What has Stephen Bradley said

“It’s a difficult game, but I feel that we can go and hurt them, I really do,” said Bradley, who became the first Shamrock Rovers manager to win a European group stage point last week,"

“We know it’s a tough place to go. They are a good side, play a very similar system to ourselves, and have two or three really, really good players who are good technically and clever. We have to be at our levels like we were on Thursday, and if we do that, we can cause them problems.”

Possible starting lineup

Gent Nardi; Hanche-Olsen, Okumu, Torunarigha; Samoise, Kums, Hong, Castro-Montes; Odjidja-Ofoe; Hauge, Cuypers

Shamrock Rovers Mannus; Gannon, Hoare, Grace; Lyons, McCann, O'Neill, Watts, Byrne; Gaffney, Greene

Odds

https://www.oddschecker.com/football/uefa-europa-conference-league/gent-v-shamrock-rovers/winner

