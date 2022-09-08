Shamrock Rovers vs Djurgardens IF details for tonight's Europa Conference League game

LEAGUE OF Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers begins their Europa Conference League adventure against Swedish side Djurgardens IF to the Tallaght Stadium tonight.

This will the first time since 2011 that Rovers have played European group stage football. They played in the Europa League back in 2011 They finished bottom of their group that year.

Rovers started the year in the Champions League, but eventually were knocked out of that and then Europa League play-off stages.

Due to their standing in the Europa League, they have made it to the group stages of the Conference League, Europe's third tier competiton.

Here are details for Rover's opening game tonight.

Where is it on?

The game will be played at the Tallaght Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The game will start at 8pm

What TV station is it on

The game will be Virgin Media Three & BT Sport 4. It will also be available to stream through the Virgin Media Player and BT Sport Player.

Who are Djurgardens IF?

Djurgårdens IF are second in the Swedish first division. They are a point behind Hacken. Rovers opponents have won the Swedish title 12 times

They got to this stage by beating Cypriot Apoel Nicosia 3-5 on aggregate in the Europa conference league play-off second round

What has Rovers manager Stephen Bradley said?

“We believe we can win games in this group. Is it going to be difficult? Yeah. Is it against good teams, big clubs? Yeah. But at the end of the day, it is 11 men against 11 men on the pitch and we believe we can win games in this group.

“You need certain things to go your way, but we believe we can go and win games.”

Possible starting teams

Shamrock Rovers possible starting line-up:

Mannus; Hoare, Cleary, Grace; Finn, Watts, Byrne, O'Neill, Lyons; Greene, Gaffney

Djurgardens IF possible starting line-up:

Widell Zetterstrom; Johansson, Ekdal, Danielson, Andersson; Eriksson, Schuller, Finndell; Radetinac, Asoro, Edvardsen

Injury news and suspensions

Shamrock Rovers: Roberto Lopes (knee injury)

Djurgardens IF: Rasmus Schuller (suspension over)

Odds for both teams

