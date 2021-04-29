Shane Lowry becomes sponsor of Offaly GAA

BIG NEWS for the people of Offaly.

Golfing hero Shane Lowry has just agreed to become an official sponsor of Offaly GAA.

In a statement confirming the news on Thursday, Offaly GAA said: "Shane will support Offaly GAA’s commercial and fundraising initiatives to help progress improvements in our underage coaching programmes and develop educational bursaries for our young players.

"The people of Offaly are immensely proud of everything that Shane has achieved. He comes from a family steeped in the history of Offaly GAA and he is himself a devoted supporter of Clara GAA and Offaly GAA.

"Like many other counties, Offaly GAA experienced a very difficult financial year in 2020 and the county are presently on a fundraising drive following a very successful Grand Canal Walk to support the County and Clubs."

While Shane himself is known the world over for his golfing exploits, his father Brendan and uncles Seán and Mick won All-Ireland medals with the county in 1982, so sporting excellence runs in the blood.

Welcoming the news, Michael Duignan, Chairperson Offaly GAA said: "On behalf of Offaly GAA, I wish to sincerely thank Shane for coming on board as a Partner of Offaly GAA. We are all excited by the prospect of working with Shane in the coming years as we strive to improve the fortunes of the county.

"Shane has inspired us all in Offaly by the way he has progressed to the upper echelons of world golf and we are all extremely proud of his achievements. Shane has pledged his support to help our players of all ages to fulfil their potential. His passion, ambition and honesty of endeavour, while at all times remaining humble and grounded, are leadership attributes that we are looking to enhance in the culture of Offaly GAA.

"We are on a journey in Offaly GAA and it is fantastic to have Shane on board particularly supporting our coaching and games initiatives, which we hope will benefit all our clubs and players. Offaly GAA are also very thankful that Shane has committed to support Offaly GAA financially and we are very grateful for his commitment to offer his time to help our players and support our commercial and fundraising initiatives."