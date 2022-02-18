Shay Given feels that Pep Guardiola will sign a new deal at Manchester City
Shay Given feels that Pep Guardiola will sign a new deal at Manchester City

FOOTBALL FANS who are sick to the teeth of the Manchester City and Pep Guardiola's winning machine could be in for bad news according to former Manchester City and Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given.

The Donegal native made 50 appearances for the blues at the start of their takeover and feels that the Spainard will sign a new deal at the club, which would end speculation of him leaving the club.

Given was making the comments on talkSPORT and feels 'word on the street' is that he's about to put to paper on a new contract past his current 2023 deal.

Given said:

“When Pep leaves, it will be similar to Alex Ferguson when he left Manchester United,” the former Ireland keeper said.

“You think what’s going to happen after that, it will be a big job for someone but the word on the street of Manchester is that Pep might be signing a new contract, would you believe?

“That’s what I’m hearing. He might be staying longer than people think.”

Manchester City have become a thorn in every Premier League's side and won everything there is to win in football apart from the coveted Champions League, which they lost last year to Chelsea.

His attempts to win the trophy got off to a winning start this year, as  City beat Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in Portugal earlier this week, in the first leg of  the round of 16.

His ever conquering Manchester City side are also  top of the Premier League and barring a collapse in the season, then it will be 4 out 5 seasons, where City have clinched the Premier League crown.

Manchester City play Tottenham this weekend.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 19. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

