Six Nations: Ireland release 11 players back to provinces for URC games for Six Nations rest week
ELEVEN IRISH players have been sent back to their provinces for the upcoming United Rugby Championship games

Dublin , Ireland - 21 November 2021; Ireland head coach Andy Farrell speaks with Robert Baloucoune of Ireland Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ulster will welcome Iain Henderson, James Hume Nick Timoney, Robert Baloucoune back for the Cardiff game on Friday.

Connacht will have Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan back for the  away trip to Edinburgh, while Leinster will have Jimmy O'Brien, Ross Molony, and Jordan Larmour ready for selection.

Finally Munster will have the duo of Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes host the Dragons

Andy Farrell is left with 27 players in a training session as they get ready to play England on the 12th of March.

Ireland will take part in a two-day training camp in Dublin which includes an open session alongside the Ireland Under-20s squad in front of 5,000 fans at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday.

As a result of restrictions brought about by the pandemic, it will be Ireland's first open training session during Farrell's tenure.

Leinster's Robbie Henshaw will undergo return to play protocols this week while prop Andrew Porter's rolled ankle will be assessed with a lighter load, said the IRFU

Ulster prop Tom O'Toole is continuing his rehabilitation at the province after being ruled out of the Italy game with a hamstring strain, while scrum-half John Cooney is available for the Cardiff game after returning to training following a calf problem.

Ireland mini-camp training squad

Bundee Aki (Connacht), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Cian Healy (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), James Lowe (Leinster), Michael Lowry (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

Released back to provinces for URC games

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Jack Carty (Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), James Hume (Ulster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Ross Molony (Leinster), Jimmy O'Brien (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster).

