Sonny Bill Williams surprises kids by turning up at U13s rugby training session in Dublin
Sonny Bill Williams surprises kids by turning up at U13s rugby training session in Dublin

New Zealand's centre Sonny Bill Williams (R) passes the ball past England's full back Elliot Daly during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final match between England and New Zealand at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on October 26, 2019. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ZEALAND legend Sonny Bill Williams has surprised a number of youngsters in Dublin by turning up for their U13s training session on Wednesday night.

The former All Black offered advice to the group at Seapoint Rugby Club in Dublin and even got a picture with the group. A parent is said to have arranged the visit.

The former rugby player had a stellar career in an All Blacks jersey. He won 58 caps for New Zealand and was part of the teams that won the 2011 and 2015 World Cups. He also played rugby sevens for New Zealand, competing in the 2015–16 World Rugby Sevens Series and the 2016 Olympics. He retired from both rugby codes in March 2021.

Williams is currently training with the likes of Tyson Fury, Andy Lee and his fellow countryman Joseph Parker in a bid to find prepare for his next boxing opponent.

The Kiwi is preparing for his March 23 bout against fellow former NRL star Barry Hall.

As a boxer, Williams is undefeated in eight fights and is hoping victory over Hall can secure him bigger fights over the next three years.

