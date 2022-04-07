Straffan GAA in Kildare welcomed five Ukrainian children into their football family.

A GAA CLUB IN KILDARE have welcomed five Ukrainian children into their underage and community setup

According to reports by RTE the idea was brought forward by Damien Fitzpatrick. a club mentor and member at the club.

The new recruits received jerseys and were also invited to train with their teams.

After starting school in the local area, it is reported that the GAA club were eager for them to play Gaelic football

At their first training session, the children were presented with both Straffan and Straffard LGFA jerseys - the club links with Ardclough allows girls from both clubs to play football.

Straffan treasurer Francis Farrell told RTE:

"Once Damien and I discussed the jerseys, it was clear that it was the right and obvious thing to do," he said

"There are a few Ukrainian people in the village and we just asked if they would come and see the club, play some football with us.

"We wanted to welcome them to our community and also present our jerseys to them.

"One of the little lads has already got fairly stuck in at training and is embracing GAA. He used to play soccer in Ukraine for an Under-9 team and he is obviously very sporty. We are checking to see how he is getting on and his coach reports that he has no problem picking the ball up, running with it and even soloing.

"He can most definitely get stuck in and understand what needs to be done. His hand-to-eye coordination is already there enabling him to pick up the key skills.

"I think all the children are delighted with it. The girls have been very much embraced by Straffan too and I know everyone involved has welcomed them with open arms."

The goal according to Farrell is to make them as welcome as they can, for however long they stay in Ireland

"We don’t know how long they will be here, he said"

"But while they are with us, we want to do all we can to make sure they are integrated.

"Their world has been turned upside down, but they are here with us now and the club has rowed in along with the village to help."

"We will obviously cover all costs of membership, we just want them to go off and enjoy themselves, to play football. It is the least we can do."