TG4 have confirmed an extension to their five-year sponsorship of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships

A five-year extension of TG4's current sponsorship deal of the All-Ireland ladies football inter-county championships has been extended until the end of 2027 season confirm reports today

The Irish speaking channel has been the title sponsor since 2001 and has now become the second big brand to renew its relationship with the LGFA this year.

The supermarket chain Lidl also signed on for a further four years of National League sponsorship.

13 live fixtures will be screened by TG4 during this year's 2022 All-Ireland Championships.

The June 11 double header of Waterford v Donegal & Cork/Kerry v Galway – 5pm and 7.15pm in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship group stages will kick off proceedings.

The Junior, Intermediate and Senior Championship Finals at the end of July and TG4 Leinster Senior final next weekend will also be shown

🚨 NUACHT / NEWS🚨@TG4TV announce a five-year extension of their sponsorship of the @LadiesFootball Championships.



Síneadh 5 bliana fógartha ag TG4 leis an urraíocht ar Chraobh TG4 i bpeil na mban.#ProperFan pic.twitter.com/k4RrxeiUsJ — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) May 24, 2022

TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont speaking on the news said: “In 2000, both Ladies Football and the Irish language were matters deemed to be of very marginal concern in Ireland,

“By standing together as partners for over twenty years, LGFA and TG4 have managed to attain remarkable national success and status, bringing change to those societal views.

“However, much work remains to be done and I believe that this five-year deal between TG4 and LGFA gives a very clear signal of our joint intent to redouble our efforts to achieve a better parity.

“For TG4 to fully achieve that parity, we need Government to address the TG4 Post-Covid funding strategy which aims to see TG4 moving from the margins of the public service media ecosystem to a place which better reflects the importance of the Irish language in today’s society in Ireland.”

Mícheál Naughton, President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, also added: “We are thrilled to announce the extension of our remarkable partnership with TG4 – and for an additional five years.

“TG4 have been with us since 2001, when they provided live coverage of our Senior All-Ireland Final for the very first time, when Laois got the better of Mayo in a memorable game.

“Since then, TG4’s commitment and dedication to Ladies Gaelic Football has helped the sport to prosper to unprecedented levels.

“We have had record attendances at our TG4 All-Ireland Finals and record viewing figures in recent times – and we very much hope that trend will continue as we look ahead to the next five seasons alongside TG4.”

TG4’s live schedule:

Saturday May 28: TG4 Leinster Senior Championship Final, 2.30pm, Croke Park

Saturday June 11: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Round 1 – Waterford v Donegal & Cork/Kerry v Galway – 5pm and 7.15pm

Sunday June 19: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Round 2 – Cavan v Mayo & Armagh v Dublin/Meath – 1.45pm and 3.45pm

Saturday June 25: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Round 3 – Cork/Kerry v Waterford & Mayo v Dublin/Meath – 5pm and 7.15pm

Saturday July 9: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Quarter-Finals – 5pm and 7.15pm

Saturday July 16: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Semi-Finals – 4pm and 6pm, Croke Park

Sunday July 31: TG4 All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior Finals – 11.45am, 1.45pm, 4pm, Croke Park

All details relating to the TG4 All-Ireland Championships, including groupings and fixtures, can be found by visiting the official LGFA website: https://ladiesgaelic.ie/ #ProperFan