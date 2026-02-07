The world’s safest airlines for 2026

DESPITE a number of high-profile air disasters, 2025 was not a bad year for aviation safety by international standards, according to industry safety data — though it was a year in which fatalities were markedly higher than average.

Global analyses show that the number of fatal airline accidents in 2025 was slightly below the long-term average, continuing the broader trend of historically low accident rates.

However, the death toll rose sharply, driven by a small number of exceptionally severe crashes in which there were few or no survivors.

Safety experts stress that this distinction matters: the frequency of accidents did not rise significantly, but their consequences did...

Read the rest of this article on the Irish Post App...

The complete Irish Post — in your pocket - for just £4.99 per month, download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today