The world’s safest airlines for 2026
News

The world’s safest airlines for 2026

DESPITE a number of high-profile air disasters, 2025 was not a bad year for aviation safety by international standards, according to industry safety data — though it was a year in which fatalities were markedly higher than average.

Global analyses show that the number of fatal airline accidents in 2025 was slightly below the long-term average, continuing the broader trend of historically low accident rates.

However, the death toll rose sharply, driven by a small number of exceptionally severe crashes in which there were few or no survivors.

Safety experts stress that this distinction matters: the frequency of accidents did not rise significantly, but their consequences did...

Read the rest of this article on the Irish Post App...

The complete Irish Post — in your pocket - for just £4.99 per month, download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today

See More: Airlines, Safety

Related
News 1 year ago

Increased fines for airlines carrying passengers without correct documentation into Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Travel 6 years ago

Ryanair voted one of the worst airlines in the world

By: Aidan Lonergan

Business 7 years ago

Ryanair still fears hard Brexit despite healthy annual profits, O'Leary warns

By: Sean Smith

Latest
Culture 2 days ago

Former Maze prisoner who took part in blanket and dirty protests releases Troubles memoir

By: Fiona Audley

Business 2 days ago

Businesses come together to launch Irish city’s first ever ‘Cocktail Week’

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Renewed appeal for information on collision which caused death of pensioner

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Ireland’s culture minister to visit fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral while in Paris

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Teenage girl in critical condition following collision between car and two pedestrians

By: Fiona Audley

Community 2 days ago

Luton women honoured at annual St Brigid’s Day celebration

By: Fiona Audley