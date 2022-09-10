The Aviva Stadium could used to host Premier League clubs European games next week

IRELAND'S AVIVA STADIUM COULD be used to host English clubs playing in Europe next week following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday evening.

Football matches in the Premier League have being called off this weekend after a meeting between clubs

The UK government have said there is no obligation to cancel or postpone sporting fixtures this weekend following the death of the Queen. However, they have left the decision as to whether games go ahead up to the individual organisations. That has now been decided in the form of full postponement

However, it has been reported that the Premier League would like clubs to play their European games to avoid fixture congestion. A World Cup in November is also on the horizon.

It has now been touted that Ireland's Aviva Stadium, which holds 51,700 could be used a neutral venue for the games due to the close location of it.



Dublin's Aviva Stadium 'on standby to host English football clubs' European fixtures next week' if there is a sport blackout following the Queen's death https://t.co/sZWXTA2pH1 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) September 9, 2022



Next week's Liverpool host Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday, while Rangers are at home to Napoli on the same night in their Champions' League Group games.

The next day Chelsea welcome Red Bull Salzburg at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester City will take on Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium.

The day after that Arsenal are in Europa League against PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium.

There does remain an unlikelihood of Rangers moving their game to Dublin - with Finn Park another possible option

The British monarch passed away at the age of 96 at her Scottish estate, Balmoral. Her death ended the longest reign in the history of the Royal Family.

The Queen's eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, is now King. The funeral will take place over the next fortnight.