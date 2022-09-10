The Aviva Stadium could used to host Premier League clubs European games next week
Sport

The Aviva Stadium could used to host Premier League clubs European games next week

IRELAND'S AVIVA STADIUM COULD be used to host English clubs playing in Europe next week following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday evening. 

Football matches in the Premier League have being called off this weekend after a meeting between clubs 

The UK government have said there is no obligation to cancel or postpone sporting fixtures this weekend following the death of the Queen. However, they have left the decision as to whether games go ahead up to the individual organisations. That has now been decided in the form of full postponement 

However, it has been reported that the Premier League would like clubs to play their European games to avoid fixture congestion. A World Cup in November is also on the horizon. 

It has now been touted that Ireland's Aviva Stadium, which holds 51,700 could be used a neutral venue for the games due to the close location of it. 



 

Next week's Liverpool host Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday, while Rangers are at home to Napoli on the same night in their Champions' League Group games.  

The next day Chelsea welcome Red Bull Salzburg at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester City will take on Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium.  

The day after that Arsenal are in Europa League against PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium.  

There does remain an unlikelihood of Rangers moving their game to Dublin - with Finn Park another possible option  

The British monarch passed away at the age of 96 at her Scottish estate, Balmoral. Her death ended the longest reign in the history of the Royal Family.

The Queen's eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, is now King.  The funeral will take place over the next fortnight. 

See More: Aviva Stadum, Football

Related

Irish name side to take on Worcester in season opener
Sport 50 minutes ago

Irish name side to take on Worcester in season opener

By: Conor O'Donoghue

A number of sporting events in Northern Ireland will not go ahead this weekend as a mark of respect following the Queen's death
News 2 hours ago

A number of sporting events in Northern Ireland will not go ahead this weekend as a mark of respect following the Queen's death

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Republic of Ireland WU19 set for double header in Portugal, the squad is out
Sport 4 hours ago

Republic of Ireland WU19 set for double header in Portugal, the squad is out

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Welsh test next up for Republic of Ireland WU16s
Sport 21 hours ago

Welsh test next up for Republic of Ireland WU16s

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Waterford hurler Dan Shanahan has retired from club hurling at the age of 45. 
Sport 1 day ago

Waterford hurler Dan Shanahan has retired from club hurling at the age of 45. 

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Premier League games have been called off this weekend, and it's likely that the same will happen next weekend
Sport 1 day ago

Premier League games have been called off this weekend, and it's likely that the same will happen next weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

AP McCoy has paid tribute to the Queen saying 'she was a integral part of horse racing'
Sport 1 day ago

AP McCoy has paid tribute to the Queen saying 'she was a integral part of horse racing'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Premier League clubs will decide today if they want to play this weekend following the passing of the Queen yesterday
News 1 day ago

Premier League clubs will decide today if they want to play this weekend following the passing of the Queen yesterday

By: Conor O'Donoghue