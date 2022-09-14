The Emerging Ireland Squad has been named today

THE EMERGING IRELAND squad that will travel to South Africa has been released today.

A 35-man squad led by Ireland coach Simon Easterby will travel to South Africa to play three Currie Cup sides - the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs - in the Toyota Challenge in September and October.

The squad will consist of players that have performed admirably for the Ireland Under-20 side in recent years.

On the tour Easterby will be joined by other Ireland coaches Paul O’Connell, Mike Catt and John Fogarty.

The squad contains four capped players – Robert Baloucoune (2 caps), Caolin Blade (1 cap), Shane Daly (2 caps) and Max Deegan (1 cap) – and three players who featured against the Māori All Blacks during the summer: Ciaran Frawley, Joe McCarthy and Cian Prendergast.

Jamie Osborne and Tom Ahern have both trained with the senior Ireland squad as development players.

Eight players featured in the Ireland U20 side that won a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2019 – Tom Clarkson, Brian Deeny, Jake Flannery, John Hodnett, Michael Milne, Scott Penny, Callum Reid and Dylan Tierney-Martin.

David Nucifora, IRFU performance director, said: "This Emerging Ireland tour is of vital strategic importance in a Rugby World Cup year.

"It will put some stress on our player resources but it will provide an opportunity for emerging talent to impress the national coaches early in a World Cup season. As these players return to their provinces their progress can be monitored and supported so that they remain part of the national team picture.

"The three games in Bloemfontein and the game against the All Blacks XV in Dublin provide an incredible opportunity for these players to gain experience in the national environment and force their way into the coaches’ thinking for the season ahead."

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said: "This opportunity provides another window for players to develop and show they can thrive in the intensity of a national environment. It will be exciting to see which players step up and put themselves in the frame for a further opportunity to impress in November.

For some players it is an opportunity to build on what they have already learned in national camp and take their development to the next level, for others it is a first opportunity to show the national coaches what they are about and what they can deliver."

Emerging Ireland Squad

Backs (15)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen)

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians)

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge)

Jake Flannery (Ulster/Shannon)

Antoine Frisch (Munster)

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)

Michael McDonald (Ulster)

Ethan McIlroy (Ulster/Queens RFC)

Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone)

Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)

Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas)

Andrew Smith (Leinster/Clontarf)

Forwards (20)

Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)

Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)

Tom Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University)

James Culhane (Leinster/UCD)

Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne)

Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf)

John Hodnett (Munster/UCC)

Sam Illo (Connacht)

Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

Alex Kendellen (Munster/UCC)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)

Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD)

Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)

Cian Prendergast (Connacht)

Callum Reid (Ulster/Banbridge)

Roman Salonoa (Munster/Shannon)

Alex Soroka (Leinster/Clontarf)

Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht/Corinthians)

Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)

Toyota Challenge fixtures

(all at Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa)

Friday 30 September 2022

Windhoek Draught Griquas vs Emerging Ireland, 12:45 (Irish time)

Wednesday 5 October 2022

Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland, 16:00

Sunday 9th October 2022

Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland, 12:00