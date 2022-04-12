The Football Association of Ireland have asked all clubs and members to help with the Ukraine refugee situation
Dublin , Ireland - 26 March 2022; FAI President Gerry McAnaney, centre, with FAI chairman Roy Barrett, left, and Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers TD, right, during the international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Belgium at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has today asked all clubs and affiliates to support the Government’s call on Irish sport to assist with the provision of short-term emergency accommodation spaces to those coming to Ireland from Ukraine.

According to a report by THE Irish Times there are acute concerns in Government about capacity to house the Ukrainian refugees, with the available supply of hotel and B&B places almost exhausted.

About 21,000 refugees have arrived into the country from Ukraine following the Russian invasion and that is set to increase over the next few weeks

Now FAI President Gerry McAnaney has written to all member clubs and leagues with details of the Government’s request for the use of sports halls and clubhouses that can ideally accommodate 50 or more people for the next two months.

In his note to all stakeholders, President McAnaney said:

“The situation is quite drastic for the next eight weeks or so until other state bodies and various institutions can release accommodation spaces. As an Association we acknowledge that the ask from Government, as attached, will not be feasible for many of our clubs but there are so many other ways that Irish football can help.“Members may consider acting as host families for our visitors from Ukraine in this period, members may have access to residential or non-residential units that can help with this short-term crisis or they may know somebody who can help with accommodation. Every little bit will make a difference in this situation.“We are due to play Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League in June so let’s continue to show solidarity with our friends from Ukraine between now and then.”

