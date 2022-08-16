The Republic of Ireland is to host the Victory Shield in Waterford this autumn, it has been confirmed.

The prestigious tournament, that has featured Ireland since 2015, will see Paul Osam’s Mens Under-16s take on Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

It is the first time the Victory Shield has come to Ireland since 2018 when the competition was hosted in Tralee, Kerry.

The first game will take place on Sunday, October 30, with two further match days on Tuesday, November 1 and Friday, November 4. The Regional Sports Centre and Tramore AFC will play hosts to the tournament with fixtures to be confirmed in due course.

Ireland will be looking to win the competition for a third time in seven years. Osam clinched a first Victory Shield title in 2016 with a side that featured current senior internationals Nathan Collins, Jason Knight and Adam Idah. Ireland then defended the title a year later in Belfast with Troy Parrott scoring the opening goal of the tournament in a 1-0 win over Wales.

Looking ahead to the tournament, Republic of Ireland Men’s U16 Head Coach Paul Osam said: “It’s fantastic to have the Victory Shield back in Ireland for the first time in four years.

“We have great memories of this competition having won it in Edinburgh and Belfast and those wins included players that have gone on to play for the Ireland senior men’s team.

“Waterford is a proper football city and is the perfect place to play this tournament. I’ve no doubts the people will come out and get behind our national team.

“We’ll play at two great venues and I’m excited to be bringing a team to Waterford as it gives more people an opportunity to see the talent we have in Irish football.”

Mike Spinks, secretary for Schools Association Football International Board, added: "It is great to be back in Ireland again for another edition of the Victory Shield.

"After a break because of the pandemic, the tournament resumed again last year in Belfast with Scotland and Wales finishing as joint winners.

"Over the years some of the most famous names in football have graced this competition and I am certain that many of the lads set to play will go on to have professional careers to be proud of. My thanks go to all those who have helped in any way with the organisation and administration of the tournament."