Tir Chonaill Gaels start the season with gritty 0-09 to 1-03 away win against North London Shamrocks in the London SFC

LATE points from Ryan Kearney and Matt Moynihan helped tip the balance for Tir Chonaill Gaels in a low scoring encounter away to North London Shamrocks.

Shamrocks look a different proposition this year under the guidance of Adrian Hanlon and Michael Boyle and their defence coped admirably with the threat posed by TCG for the most part.

Genuine opportunities throughout the game were at a premium but there was still plenty to admire from both teams in terms of workrate, concentration and defensive resolve.

The North Londoners led at the interval thanks to a Brendan McGarvey goal and it was deep into the second half before TCG could start making inroads.

Their cause was not helped by the loss of both Liam Gallagher and Liam Gavaghan in the first period.

But last year’s champions showed another dimension to their game and were able to dig deep to chisel out a valuable victory on the road.

It was the visitors who got the scoring under way shortly after the two minute mark. Liam Gallagher drew the foul after neat approach play from Michael McWilliams, Adam Askin and Gavaghan, and it was Gavaghan who sent the ball over the bar to fire TCG ahead.

At the other end, James Hynes narrowly missed with a 45” chance but Gerard Minihane did better from closer in and the Shamrocks were level.

Good work by Anthony McDermott and Gavaghan presented Phil Butler with a chance but his shot dropped just short. Shamrocks edged ahead for the first time shortly after, with the impressive Hynes kicking from distance.

That one point lead soon became four when a long diagonal ball from Minihane on the left flank was touched home by McGarvey to put NLS in control.

Liam Gallagher departed the action with a dislocated finger and – on the stroke of half time Gavaghan pulled up with a hamstring injury.

Both players are central to TCG’s attacking threat and the conditions now seemed ideal for Shamrocks to take full advantage in the second period.

But it was TCG who started brighter after the restart. NLS keeper Eamon Lynott had to scramble low to his left to tip a fine shot from substitute Fearghal McMahon around the post and Coggins’ men began to chip away at the advantage when Brendan Rice and Butler and Aidan Fulcher drew the foul.

Kearney took over kicking duties from Gavaghan and his kick brought the game level. Moments later he would edge TCG ahead and from that point, they never relinquished control, even if they were far from their fluid best.

“It was a very difficult game,” said TCG manager Paul Coggins after the match.

“The conditions didn’t help. They set up very well. They look much stronger than last year.

“Michael Boyle and Adrian Hanlon have done their work and had them ready. They made it very difficult for us and you seen different qualities from us today. We did what we had to do and were able to grind it out despite losing Liam Gallagher and Liam Gavaghan.

“We’ll have a look at the intermediate side to see if there are lads there who are now ready to step up.

He added: “We’ll just have to wait and see. The games come thick and fast now and you want your key players available.”

North London Shamrocks 1-03

Tir Chonaill Gaels 0-09