Tyson Fury has announced that he has retired from boxing again days after announcing he would be coming back
TYSON FURY HAS performed a U-turn on his retirement, by going back into retirement. 

Fury retired after beating Dillion Whyte and has claimed on numerous occasions that he would not be returning to the ring. 

But this week the ' Gypsy king' announced that he would not be hanging up his gloves and planned to return to the ring but has no done a 360 on that stance.  

On Monday Fury officially announced his desire to return as he called out fellow heavyweight Derek Chisora, later saying long-term friend Isaac Lowe will replace SugarHill Steward as his new coach.  

Fury is the current holder of the WBC world heavyweight title and it's been widely tipped that he will face Oleksandr Usyk after he fights the other challenger Anthony Joshua, which takes place on Saturday August 20. 



 

Fury announced the U-turn on his retirement on his Twitter and Instagram 

Fury also thanked a number of those close to him for their help throughout his career, including promoter Frank Warren, his father John, trainers SugarHill Steward and Ben Davison, and wife Paris.  

“Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations I've finally decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage,” he wrote. 

“Massive shoutout to @parisfury1 who helped me more than anyone. & most of all thankyou God 

“See you all on the other side you big dossers 2008-2022”. 

Fury's record currently stands at 32 wins, one draw and no defeats.  

During his career he beat the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Otto Wallin, Deontay Wilder and many other along the way to the top 

 

