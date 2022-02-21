Vera Pauw feels Ireland's Pinatar Cup adventure has been 'productive'ahead of the Wales game
Dublin , Ireland - 29 November 2021; Manager Vera Pauw during a Republic of Ireland Women training session at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

IRELAND MANAGER Vera Pauw feels that Ireland's Pinatar cup experience has been a positive one despite not making the final.

Ireland are preparing for a third-place play-off against Wales on Tuesday and Pauw feels that it has been a productive week for her side.

Ireland starting of their campaign with a 2-1 win over Poland, but missed out on the final when Russia narrowly beat them 1-0 on Saturday

The Irish manager hasn't been afraid to rotate her side and will more than likely stick to the same tactic when they play Wales in the Pinatar Arena

The camp has seen new faces like Abbie Larkin Megan Walsh, and Chloe Mustaki, come into the side, while also welcoming veterans like Niamh Fahey, who got her 100th cap against Poland in the opening game.

Speaking to the media, Pauw said the last week has been fantastic for the camp:

"We're looking forward to the game against Wales, which will close out a very productive week for our squad," said Pauw.

"Developing all of the players is part of our journey and makes us stronger overall with more options in every position that we know that we can rely on.

"This past week has been fantastic in adding to our development and the hard work put in by the players and the staff is key to that. Part of that is ensuring that we manage the load put on the players so that they do not pick up new injuries but also that they are given the required time to recover from previous injuries.

"That is why we did not risk Megan Campbell and why Chloe Mustaki will not feature against Wales, even though she did so well in our last game.

"It is so important that we follow the return to play protocols to safeguard the players' future and not take unnecessary risks. The players understand that and we continue to work with them so that we do not cause any further damage."

The only abstencess are Grace Moloney(shoulder injury). Heather Payne comes back after recovering from a groin problem.

Ireland have only lost once to Wales in 15 meetings. Pauw isn't concerned with that and is looking toward the World Cup qualifiers.

"Our intention was always to use this week to work hard on what we will need to call on when we play Sweden in our next World Cup qualifier in April', she said

"The performances against both Poland and Russia were very good and it was particularly crucial that we got to have a closer look at many players in the Russia game.

"We will not underestimate Wales but we look forward to playing another good game and focusing on our key objectives."

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

