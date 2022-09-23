Vinnie Corey will be the new Monaghan Senior Football Manager.
Donegal , Ireland - 13 March 2022; Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney, right, with coaches Vinny Corey, left, and Donie Buckley before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Donegal and Monaghan at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The former Monaghan captain has become Séamus McEnaney's replacement after a long-drawn-out process.

McEnaney stepped down in June after an All-Ireland qualifier defeat by Mayo. 

Mark Counihan, Ger Brennan and Dublin legend Jason Sherlock were all linked to the post, but Corey has won the race according to reports.  

The Monaghan man signed to a three-year term with the county, and his backroom team will include his brother Martin, Dermot McArdle and Gabriel Bannigan. 



 

Monaghan GAA are delighted to announce Vinnie Corey as our new Senior Football Manager," a statement read. 

"Vinnie with his backroom team of Martin Corey, Dermot McArdle and Gabriel Bannigan were ratified at tonight's county committee meeting in the Four Seasons Hotel, Monaghan for a three-year term. The backroom team will be finalised in the coming weeks. 

Corey won the Ulster Championship with Monaghan in 2013 and 2015 before bringing his 17-year inter-county career to an end in 2019. 

