Watch: Brendan Rodgers reminds everyone he's Irish in the Naples torrential rain

BRENDAN RODGERS has been a brilliant representative for Irish coaches in the Premier League for a number of years now, in fact he's the only one flying the flag for the country.

He's had successful spells in English football at clubs like Swansea, Liverpool, Celtic, and now Leicester City receiving plaudits along the way.

A lot of people in English football seem to think that the Antrim native is British due to him being so successful, but he gave a reminder of his roots last night after getting caught in some ridiculous weather in the 3-2 defeat to Naples last night

The game was met with a huge downpour of rain, something that only worsened as the first half went on and on.

He was asked if he wanted an umbrella to protect himself from the rain.

Rodgers reminded the reporters and the media before the game that a little bit of rain is not something that concerns him as an Irishman.

"It's ok. I'm Irish" said the Leicester boss

His Carnlough roots don't seem to have been forgotten

However his Leicester side have forgotten to defend. They conceded two goals inside the opening 25 minutes.

They would battle back to get onto level terms before the interval, but would bow out of the Europa league thanks to a missed penalty in the Legia Warsaw and Spartak Moscow game in the last minute.