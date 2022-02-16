Watch: Brilliant clip of Ireland's Tadhg Furlong asking for a beer in the French dressing room
Sport

Watch: Brilliant clip of Ireland's Tadhg Furlong asking for a beer in the French dressing room

A CLIP after the France and Ireland game has emerged online that a lot of Irish fans will love due it's sportsmanship.

The footage in question is in regards to Ireland forward Tadhg Furlong making an appearance in the French locker room after Ireland's Six Nations defeat last weekend.

The game was a bruising affair for both sides with the French coming out on top in a 30-24 victory.

Furlong didn't seem to be too upset after the game and entered the French dressing room to give Fabien Galthié's side it's props.

He then went on to ask Cyril Baille, the French prop, if he was good.

He said: 

"How are you, boss man? Are you all good? Good game."

He then made a drinking gesture asking the French prop for a beer

Furlong is seen sitting down in the French dressing room drinking the beer in a sign of sportsmanship.

Fans were full of praise for the Wexford native after the video emerged online.

One user said:

That's rugby, a big battle, we play each other for 80 minutes and more and at the end we toast in the locker room with the opponent in all friendship and respect (thanks to Mr. Furlong for so much sportsmanship and humility)."

While another said:

"Definitely just rugby language No words, Just beer."

See More: Ireland, Rugby, Six Nations 2022, Tadhg Furlong

Related

Nigel Owens feels France's try in the Ireland game may have been a forward pass
Sport 20 hours ago

Nigel Owens feels France's try in the Ireland game may have been a forward pass

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Boxer Emmet Brennan on aiming for the Taylor v Serrano fight, friendship with Kellie Harrington and his emotional Olympic story
Sport 1 day ago

Boxer Emmet Brennan on aiming for the Taylor v Serrano fight, friendship with Kellie Harrington and his emotional Olympic story

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Celtic's Ange Postecoglou reflects on the clubs relationship with Ireland
Sport 1 day ago

Celtic's Ange Postecoglou reflects on the clubs relationship with Ireland

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Rachael Blackmore says she is still not over last year's Grand National triumph at Aintree
Sport 3 hours ago

Rachael Blackmore says she is still not over last year's Grand National triumph at Aintree

By: Conor O'Donoghue

145 Irish people register with embassy in Kyiv
News 20 hours ago

145 Irish people register with embassy in Kyiv

By: Connell McHugh

Tyrone GAA have lost appeal against overuling the red cards in Armagh scrap
Sport 21 hours ago

Tyrone GAA have lost appeal against overuling the red cards in Armagh scrap

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Novak Djokovic says he may sacrifice future tournaments rather than get jab
Sport 22 hours ago

Novak Djokovic says he may sacrifice future tournaments rather than get jab

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tayto to end sponsorship of Tayto Park at the end of the year
News 23 hours ago

Tayto to end sponsorship of Tayto Park at the end of the year

By: Connell McHugh