Watch: Brilliant clip of Ireland's Tadhg Furlong asking for a beer in the French dressing room

A CLIP after the France and Ireland game has emerged online that a lot of Irish fans will love due it's sportsmanship.

The footage in question is in regards to Ireland forward Tadhg Furlong making an appearance in the French locker room after Ireland's Six Nations defeat last weekend.

The game was a bruising affair for both sides with the French coming out on top in a 30-24 victory.

Furlong didn't seem to be too upset after the game and entered the French dressing room to give Fabien Galthié's side it's props.

He then went on to ask Cyril Baille, the French prop, if he was good.

He said:

"How are you, boss man? Are you all good? Good game."

He then made a drinking gesture asking the French prop for a beer

Furlong is seen sitting down in the French dressing room drinking the beer in a sign of sportsmanship.

Fans were full of praise for the Wexford native after the video emerged online.

One user said:

That's rugby, a big battle, we play each other for 80 minutes and more and at the end we toast in the locker room with the opponent in all friendship and respect (thanks to Mr. Furlong for so much sportsmanship and humility)."

While another said:

"Definitely just rugby language No words, Just beer."