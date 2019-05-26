Watch as this referee scores a goal during a match in the Dutch fourth division
Sport

Watch as this referee scores a goal during a match in the Dutch fourth division

SOME fans genuinely believe certain referees are against them.

You know the ones. They're adamant about it.

Despite the fact that their side just bagged their second offside goal of the day, and their centre back just flew studs-first into the kneecap of the opponent's striker and escaped with a just a stern look and a disappointed finger-wag from the man with the whistle -  they'll flip out because: "that cheating *insert expletive here*' gave them a throw-in when it was clearly ours!"

Ring any bells?

Well, if you know anyone who supports a side in Holland's fourth tier - and we presume you all do - they might just have a case for such grievances - especially after this absolute corker of a refereeing mishap.

Advertisement

In a match between fierce rivals (we assume), Harkemase Boys and HSV Hoek, the ref got a little too close to the action.

During a goalmouth scramble, the official ran to within yards of the ball - presumably because he'd just spotted a penny in the grass or something.

As the ball crosses the line, the players look on as disbelief as the referee awards the goal

As the defenders tried to clear it, the ball rebounded towards the ref - who in what can only be described as the worst attempt to get out of the way in the history of attempts to get out of the way of things - somehow kicks the ball back towards goal and it trickles over the line.

Hilariously, he pauses for a moment, soaking in the magnitude of his utter bone-headedness, before signalling for a goal.

Advertisement
The players are shocked that the goal hasn't been ruled out

He's then forced to run away from a host of furious Dutch footballers who wanted to know why he'd decided to channel his inner Robbie Keane with such a deft near-post finish.

In soccer, the referee is treated like a goal-post. If the ball hits him, then the ball hits him. There's nothing anyone can do about it. But when the goal-post is actively trying to get on the scoresheet we think it's getting a bit out of order.

The players surround the goal-scoring referee

Be sure to check back in to the Dutch fourth division next season, and don't be too surprised if you see a referee topping the goal-charts. Such is their custom apparently.

Here's the video below.

Advertisement

Madness. Delicious madness.

See More: Football, Funny, Funny Video, Referee, Soccer

Related

'It looks like Donald Trump on heroin' – Fans mock new Belfast statue of Manchester United legend George Best
News 3 days ago

'It looks like Donald Trump on heroin' – Fans mock new Belfast statue of Manchester United legend George Best

By: Aidan Lonergan

Thierry Henry reveals how infamous Ireland handball impacted him and his family in Prince William’s new mental health documentary
News 1 week ago

Thierry Henry reveals how infamous Ireland handball impacted him and his family in Prince William’s new mental health documentary

By: Aidan Lonergan

Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic kit-man, 73, jailed for almost seven years over sex abuse of young boys since 1970s
News 1 week ago

Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic kit-man, 73, jailed for almost seven years over sex abuse of young boys since 1970s

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Rod Stewart pays heartfelt tribute to the late Liam Miller at Cork gig
News 2 hours ago

Rod Stewart pays heartfelt tribute to the late Liam Miller at Cork gig

By: Harry Brent

Mystery surrounds missing local election ballot papers in County Westmeath
News 4 hours ago

Mystery surrounds missing local election ballot papers in County Westmeath

By: Harry Brent

Donald Trump didn’t want to name his son after himself, saying ‘what if he’s a loser?’
News 22 hours ago

Donald Trump didn’t want to name his son after himself, saying ‘what if he’s a loser?’

By: Harry Brent

Ex-Irish footballer Jonathan Walters gives extremely emotional interview about the death of his mother on The Late Late Show
News 1 day ago

Ex-Irish footballer Jonathan Walters gives extremely emotional interview about the death of his mother on The Late Late Show

By: Harry Brent

Niall O’Brien tips former Ireland teammate Eoin Morgan for World Cup glory this summer
Sport 1 day ago

Niall O’Brien tips former Ireland teammate Eoin Morgan for World Cup glory this summer

By: Stephen Mahon