Watch: Seamus Coleman's superb interview after Everton beat Arsenal 2-1

EVERTON BOUNCED back from recent humiliating defeats with a 2-1 win over Arsenal last night. Seamus Coleman gave a superb interview after the Toffees ended the run of defeats.

The Merseyside club was thrashed 4-0 by bitter rivals Liverpool last week with intense scrutiny and speculation around the club growing. This result ended a run eight-game winless run in the Premier League

Coleman, who is club captain, made a major mistake in the Merseyside Derby. He spoke to Sky Sports and took responsibility for the mistake. After witnessing Demarai Gray's late winner, the Donegal man reflected on the week just gone and praised the faithful Everton support in the win

WOW! 🔥



Everton take the lead in stoppage time after an absolute SCREAMER from Demarai Gray - what a hit! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/yM7RjM3wbA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2021

“Whatever goes on behind the scenes, the fans always come here to support us — and then they need to see a reaction from us to get behind us,” the Donegal man told Sky Sports.

“They got behind us from minute one to minute 90, and they pushed us over the line. I think our performance showed that as well.

“I’ve been here 12 years, you’ve got to take the good with the bad. Sometimes they’re on your back, sometimes they’re not, but for 90 minutes, they support you — and when Demi [Demarai Gray] got his unbelievable goal at the end you could see the reaction.”

He added:

"You hurt when you lose games, you hurt when you make mistakes. The Liverpool game, I took responsibility — I feel like we were getting back in the game, I made a mistake, but I’ve been around long enough to take the ups and the downs.

“You can’t get too high, you can’t get too low and whatever bit of criticism you get, you’ve got to take it on the chin because that’s part and parcel of football. You come in the next day, you work hard, and your luck eventually turns, and thankfully, Demi helped us over the line tonight.”