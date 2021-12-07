Watch: Seamus Coleman's superb interview after Everton beat Arsenal 2-1
Sport

Watch: Seamus Coleman's superb interview after Everton beat Arsenal 2-1

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Seamus Coleman of Everton celebrates his sides win after the Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park on December 06, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

 

EVERTON BOUNCED back from recent humiliating defeats with a 2-1 win over Arsenal last night. Seamus Coleman gave a superb interview after the Toffees ended the run of defeats.

The Merseyside club was thrashed 4-0 by bitter rivals Liverpool last week with intense scrutiny and speculation around the club growing. This result ended a run eight-game winless run in the Premier League

Coleman, who is club captain, made a major mistake in the Merseyside Derby. He spoke to Sky Sports and took responsibility for the mistake. After witnessing Demarai Gray's late winner, the Donegal man reflected on the week just gone and praised the faithful Everton support in the win

“Whatever goes on behind the scenes, the fans always come here to support us — and then they need to see a reaction from us to get behind us,” the Donegal man told Sky Sports.

“They got behind us from minute one to minute 90, and they pushed us over the line. I think our performance showed that as well.

“I’ve been here 12 years, you’ve got to take the good with the bad. Sometimes they’re on your back, sometimes they’re not, but for 90 minutes, they support you — and when Demi [Demarai Gray] got his unbelievable goal at the end you could see the reaction.”

He added:

"You hurt when you lose games, you hurt when you make mistakes. The Liverpool game, I took responsibility — I feel like we were getting back in the game, I made a mistake, but I’ve been around long enough to take the ups and the downs.

“You can’t get too high, you can’t get too low and whatever bit of criticism you get, you’ve got to take it on the chin because that’s part and parcel of football. You come in the next day, you work hard, and your luck eventually turns, and thankfully, Demi helped us over the line tonight.”

 

See More: Arsenal, Everton, Football, Seamus Coleman

Related

Ireland Women's captain Katie McCabe says "says she is a "nerd with the data"
Sport 1 month ago

Ireland Women's captain Katie McCabe says "says she is a "nerd with the data"

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish captain Katie McCabe scores again for Arsenal
Sport 1 month ago

Irish captain Katie McCabe scores again for Arsenal

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Brentford FC open Premier League with a win over Arsenal to go Top of the EPL
News 3 months ago

Brentford FC open Premier League with a win over Arsenal to go Top of the EPL

By: Frank Collins

Latest

Michelle Finn, Irelands national cross-country champion has sights set on Paris 2024
Sport 1 hour ago

Michelle Finn, Irelands national cross-country champion has sights set on Paris 2024

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Farmer dies after being attacked by newborn calf
News 2 hours ago

Farmer dies after being attacked by newborn calf

By: Connell McHugh

Stephen Kenny says Dublin's club dominance in the League of Ireland is a "problem for the league,”
Sport 3 hours ago

Stephen Kenny says Dublin's club dominance in the League of Ireland is a "problem for the league,”

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Nine of the best Christmas party games for the season
Life & Style 3 hours ago

Nine of the best Christmas party games for the season

By: Mal Rogers

U.S. expected to announce diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing
Sport 19 hours ago

U.S. expected to announce diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing

By: Conor O'Donoghue