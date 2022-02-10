Wayne Rooney's Amazon Prime Documentary ‘Rooney’ is out this friday
Sport

Wayne Rooney's Amazon Prime Documentary ‘Rooney’ is out this friday

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Wayne Rooney attends the "Rooney" World Premiere at Home on February 09, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

FOOTBALL FANS are in for a real treat this Friday, when Manchester United's legend Wayne Rooney's documentary 'Rooney' is released on Amazon Prime.

Rooney became United's all time leading goalscorer with 300 goals in more than 760 appearances and went onto win 16 trophies as a Red Devils player.

It will feature his Sunday League days with Coppelhouse Boys and his first moments in an Everton shirt, his £30m move to Manchester United, and his time with England.

It will also delve into his private life with his wife Coleen Rooney, and go into the times Rooney ended up in the papers for all the wrong reasons. 

Here are a few other details on the film.

Southampton v Manchester United - EFL Cup Final : News Photo (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Release date

Rooney’ will be released globally on Friday, February 11.

Where and how to watch 

Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to view it.

If you want to sign up for the service, it's £7.99/month.

Potential customers can also avail of a free 30-day trial before paying the monthly fee.

What's been said already 

During the week Rooney spoke about wearing longer studs in a match against Chelsea 16 years ago, with the deliberate intention to hurt John Terry.

He also went into drinking and depression during his life.

What is Rooney at now

Rooney is now the manager of Championship club Derby County, where he was previously an interim player-manager.

Rooney is trying to save Derby county from relegation after the club were handed a points deduction at the start of the season after entering administration, which saw them start the season 12 points behind the competition.

They were then handed a further nine point deduction, for breaching the ELF's Profitability and Sustainability rules.

Rooney's Derby have now moved off of the bottom of the Championship table, on 15 points, and would hypothetically be in 16th place had they not had a deduction.

See More: Amazon Prime, Football, Manchester United, Rooney, Wayne Rooney

Related

Leo Varadkar 'not impressed' with Daniel Kinahan and Tyson Fury footage in Dubai
Sport 8 minutes ago

Leo Varadkar 'not impressed' with Daniel Kinahan and Tyson Fury footage in Dubai

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leaked Abu Dhabi Audio Shows F1 Director Masi was influenced By Red Bull in F1 finale
Sport 19 hours ago

Leaked Abu Dhabi Audio Shows F1 Director Masi was influenced By Red Bull in F1 finale

By: Conor O'Donoghue

West Ham's Kurt Zouma has had his cats taken away by the RSPCA
Sport 20 hours ago

West Ham's Kurt Zouma has had his cats taken away by the RSPCA

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Stephen Kenny will be handed his new Ireland deal before the Belgium game, says FAI CEO
Sport 22 hours ago

Stephen Kenny will be handed his new Ireland deal before the Belgium game, says FAI CEO

By: Conor O'Donoghue

'Devil in the detail' with Australia border reopening says Irish Support Agency
News 23 hours ago

'Devil in the detail' with Australia border reopening says Irish Support Agency

By: Connell McHugh

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond slams boxing stars for endorsing Dublin mobster Daniel Kinahan
Sport 23 hours ago

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond slams boxing stars for endorsing Dublin mobster Daniel Kinahan

By: Conor O'Donoghue

'Opt-out' organ donation Bill passes final stages in Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

'Opt-out' organ donation Bill passes final stages in Northern Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

David Moyes has backed his decision to play animal abuser Kurt Zouma last night
Sport 1 day ago

David Moyes has backed his decision to play animal abuser Kurt Zouma last night

By: Conor O'Donoghue