Wayne Rooney's Amazon Prime Documentary ‘Rooney’ is out this friday

FOOTBALL FANS are in for a real treat this Friday, when Manchester United's legend Wayne Rooney's documentary 'Rooney' is released on Amazon Prime.

Rooney became United's all time leading goalscorer with 300 goals in more than 760 appearances and went onto win 16 trophies as a Red Devils player.

It will feature his Sunday League days with Coppelhouse Boys and his first moments in an Everton shirt, his £30m move to Manchester United, and his time with England.

It will also delve into his private life with his wife Coleen Rooney, and go into the times Rooney ended up in the papers for all the wrong reasons.

Here are a few other details on the film.

Release date

Rooney’ will be released globally on Friday, February 11.

Where and how to watch

Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to view it.

If you want to sign up for the service, it's £7.99/month.

Potential customers can also avail of a free 30-day trial before paying the monthly fee.

What's been said already

During the week Rooney spoke about wearing longer studs in a match against Chelsea 16 years ago, with the deliberate intention to hurt John Terry.

He also went into drinking and depression during his life.

Wayne Rooney on playing Chelsea in 2006: “John Terry left the stadium on crutches. I left a hole in his foot and then I signed my shirt to him after the game and asked for my stud back.” [@BeanymanSports] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/gudvS0fMpZ — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) February 7, 2022

What is Rooney at now

Rooney is now the manager of Championship club Derby County, where he was previously an interim player-manager.

Rooney is trying to save Derby county from relegation after the club were handed a points deduction at the start of the season after entering administration, which saw them start the season 12 points behind the competition.

They were then handed a further nine point deduction, for breaching the ELF's Profitability and Sustainability rules.

Rooney's Derby have now moved off of the bottom of the Championship table, on 15 points, and would hypothetically be in 16th place had they not had a deduction.