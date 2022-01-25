West ham pay tribute to brave 7-year-old Isla Caton after losing her battle with rare form of cancer

LONDON CLUB West Ham have paid tribute to a young fan that died this morning after a long cancer battle. Isla Caton died this morning at the age of seven and was a big supporter of the club.

The “brave young Hammer” was diagnosed with neuroblastoma and was shown lots of support by fans and players of the football famil.

Her passing was confirmed on Tuesday morning by her parents Nicola and Michael.

They tweeted:

“It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we must announce Isla gained her angel wings early hours of this morning. It was very peaceful and surrounded by the continued love of Nicola, Michael & Millie.

“God bless our brave Isla.”

Caton received help from the likes of joint-chairman David Sullivan and fans to battle the disease and was given the all clear from cancer in 2019, but the illness returned and she passed away on the 25th of January.

The young West Ham fan was often a mascot at games and was often pictured with club captain Mark Noble.

The official West Ham Twitter account issued a statement around the news.

The message read:

“Everyone in the West Ham United family has been left heartbroken by the passing of brave young Hammer Isla Caton,”

“Isla passed away in the early hours of Tuesday 25 January, aged just seven, five years after initially being diagnosed with the rare child cancer neuroblastoma.

“The deepest sympathies of everybody at the club are with Isla’s parents Nicola and Michael and her wider family and friends at this saddest of times.”

The family were told in 2018 Isla had just three months to live, when they launched a fundraising campaign for the treatment she needed.

They even sold their possessions to take her to Barcelona for life-saving treatment before moving home during the pandemic.

Last year doctors explained Isla's bone marrow was failing and they had to stop chemo, giving Isla just weeks left to live.

Despite the grim news, the brave youngster continued to smile throughout her treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital.