Aer Lingus extends free 10kg carry-on rule to flights between UK and Ireland

AER LINGUS has extended its free 10kg carry-on bag allowance to all its regional flights.

As of March 3, the Irish airline’s existing free 10kg carry-on allowance also applies to it Aer Lingus Regional flights, operated by Emerald Airlines.

“By flying with Aer Lingus, customers can enjoy significant savings, as every fare type includes a 10kg bag as standard, which can be checked in free of charge or carried on board by paying a fee,” the airline confirmed in a statement this month.

“In response to customer feedback, this policy will now be extended across the Aer Lingus Regional network from March 3, 2026,” they added.

“This includes domestic flights within Ireland and the UK, flights between Ireland and the UK, and European flights.”

The change means customers who book a Plus or Advantage fare with Aer Lingus or Aer Lingus Regional enjoy a free 10kg carry-on bag, no matter the destination.

Customers who book a Saver fare can pay to take a bag on board or simply check it into the hold for free.

In addition, all Aer Lingus and Aer Lingus Regional customers may also bring a small personal item - such as a handbag or laptop bag - on board free of charge, which must be stowed under the seat in front.

“Our 10kg carry‑on baggage policy is all about giving customers greater choice, convenience, and flexibility,” Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer, said.

“We know our customers value the assurance that this policy brings,” she added.

“In response to customer feedback, we’re now extending this policy across the Aer Lingus Regional network.

“Whether it’s a quick business trip or a longer break, our policy ensures all customers have the option to travel with a 10kg bag at no extra cost.”

