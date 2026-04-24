A milestone escape to the Maldives

A MILESTONE birthday ending in zero calls for something unforgettable and when the birthday boy is my husband Bryan, famously impossible to buy for, the pressure is on.

The answer was simple: if I couldn’t find the perfect gift, I would give him the holiday of a lifetime. Sharing the adventure with our best friends, Kate and Marcus, celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary, made it even more meaningful. Two milestones. One bucket-list destination.

For years we had dreamed of the Maldives, that far-flung group of islands scattered across the Indian Ocean, but somehow never quite justified the trip. The only challenge was choosing where to stay. With more than 175 resorts scattered across turquoise atolls, visitors are spoiled for choice.

We settled on two sister properties: Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru. Different in size and setting, both run an hour ahead of Malé time — a clever touch that stretches sunsets, lengthens lazy mornings, and makes every day feel less hurried.

After landing at Velana International Airport we stepped straight onto the Four Seasons’ sleek speedboat. Twenty-five minutes later we arrived at Kuda Huraa, our first island escape.

The five-star resort has the charm of a small Maldivian village and measures 1.3km long and 150m wide. Accommodation ranges from one-bedroom villas, including family rooms, to two- and three-bedroom beach and overwater villas, all with private pools. Our home for three nights was a sunrise beach villa, with Kate and Marcus as our next-door neighbours.

Interiors are chic: a king-size bed piled with cloud-soft pillows, every modern comfort, a secluded open-air shower, and outdoor space just steps from the beach.

Thoughtful touches included in-room aloe vera for sun-kissed skin and even an automated foot-washing station for sandy toes mean guests feel spoilt as soon as we had settled in.

First stop after unpacking was the Marine Discovery Centre, introducing guests to the island’s conservation ethos. Full-time marine biologists lead coral regeneration and reef preservation projects, oversee turtle rehabilitation, and work alongside a dedicated on-site turtle vet.

Here we met Artemis, a young turtle rescued after his fin became trapped in a ghost net. Learning about his rehabilitation and the wider conservation work was a humbling reminder that we were visitors in their world.

Snorkelling and diving here is remarkable. Guided by a marine biologist, even a simple encounter with fish or coral became fascinating.

We saw black-tipped reef sharks, schools of surgeonfish, and a green sea turtle drifting over coral gardens. Sunrise fishing called at 6am, high on Marcus and Bryan’s wish list.

Lines were cast and supper caught though Marcus’s hammerhead shark encounter which sliced half his catch clean off the line before his eyes became the story of the week.

Dining at Kuda Huraa is an event. Baraabaru serves refined Indian cuisine over the lagoon; Reef Club offers rustic Italian by the sea; and Kandu Grill specialises in perfectly cooked seafood and steaks beneath the stars.

One afternoon we swapped a planned surf lesson for a private Indian cookery class, inspired by the dishes we’d eaten at Baraabaru the night before.

Keen to recreate the flavours at home, we spent a few hours learning to prepare Tandoori prawns, balti lobster, chicken biryani, cucumber raita and naan bread from scratch, before sitting down to enjoy the feast we had made.

As we prepared to leave for our next island, we thanked Didier, the resort’s fabulous general manager, and confessed we had lost track of dates entirely. He smiled: “Who cares? Every day feels like a Sunday here.” He wasn’t wrong.

Situated in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Landaa Giraavaru is a luxury retreat with purpose. Accommodation ranges from one-bedroom villas to four-bedroom options, with private island stays at Voavah for the super wealthy.

Our home for four nights was a sunrise beach villa, slightly larger than Kuda Huraa, with a private pool, outdoor shower, and indoor-outdoor spaces blending seamlessly into the surroundings.

The resort has its very own kitchen garden which produces herbs, microgreens, chillies, and mushrooms, while hens and quails supply “happy eggs.”

On a behind-the-scenes tour, we foraged ingredients and helped chefs transform them into a Vietnamese feast, which we enjoyed in the treetop Banyan Tree House, joined mid-lunch by a curious lovebird.

One of the reasons we chose the resort was to search for manta rays. We took a boat one morning and, despite being off-season, snorkelling with a marine biologist guide brought us face-to-face with these incredible creatures gliding gracefully through plankton-rich waters. It left us speechless and really was an unforgettable encounter.

Wellness at Landaa draws on Ayurvedic principles. Four-hand massages, morning yoga, and early evening aqua yoga in the saltwater pool helped us reset. Relaxation here is encouraged gently, without being preachy, letting guests fully recharge between adventures.

Dining at Landaa caters to all tastes: Blu Beach Club serves contemporary Italian with a menu by two-Michelin-star chef Nino Di Costanza topped off with spectacular views; Al Barakat offers Lebanese and Mediterranean mezze under the stars; Fuego Grill delivers grilled meats, fresh seafood, and hearty beachside fare. Each dinner was better than the last.

For our final night, we went all out: sandbank dining with a five-course feast cooked over charcoal by our private chef. After Mai Tais at our tiny sand bar, we sat around a beautifully lit table in the middle of the ocean, counting off the unforgettable moments of the week. We agreed it had been the best holiday of our lives.

As we left the island, the team gathered on the jetty to wave us off, reminding us: we never say goodbye, only “see you soon.” And I suspect they will.

FACT BOX

Four Seasons Resort at Kuda Huraa: Garden pavilion with pool from US $750 https://www.fourseasons.com/maldiveskh/

Four Seasons Resort at Landaa Giraavaru: Premier oceanfront bungalow with pool from US $1700 https://www.fourseasons.com/maldiveslg/

British Airways flies from London Heathrow to the Maldives from £711 return, including taxes and carrier fees.

British Airways flies from Dublin to the Maldives, via London Heathrow from £785 return, including taxes and carrier fees.

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