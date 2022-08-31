Aran Islands named in list of world's 50 best islands

THE ARAN Islands have been named in a list of the world's 50 best islands.

According to travel site Big 7 Travel's annual list of the 50 best islands in the world, the Aran Islands off the coast of Galway are the 25th best islands in the world.

The trusted travel site says that the three islands "are packed with rural charm and scenery that really will take your breath away."

"Visitors can stroll around them or cycle the brick-lined paths that criss-cross them.

"An authentic escape from the whirlwind of modern life, its dramatic scenery and famous local hospitality make these a must-visit for anybody who loves Ireland."

Using aggregated scores from previous media results and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team, the list of the world's fifty best islands was created.

The remainder of the list spans from the secluded island of Mnemba in Tanzania to the Aegean paradise island of Bozcaada in Turkey.

The top spot went to Mauritius, followed by Jamaica, Koh Mak in Thailand Anguilla, Scotland made the list for Isle of Eigg in 31st position.

For the full list of the world's best islands visit www.bigtravelseven.com