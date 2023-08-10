Comfortably chic hotel offers a home from home in historic Southampton

WHEN travelling it’s usually the home comforts that I miss most.

I mean it’s great to be in a hotel, enjoying the fresh linen, room service and fluffy bathrobes, I love all of that.

But eventually I miss my couch and having the space to lounge about for an evening or simply being able to make myself a decent mug of tea.

So, I was delighted to recently find a unique, relatively new, hotel offering which effectively alleviated my travel-related laments.

My family and I spent a long weekend staycationing in the historic port city of Southampton this summer, where our hotel of choice was actually a ‘hometel’.

Yes, you read that correctly. It’s basically a hotel which is determined to make its guests feel truly at home.

And the room2 Southampton aparthotel has an enticing offering - providing the best bits of hotel living with all the comfort and flexibility of home.

To be honest, I wasn’t sure how easily this could be achieved before we arrived, but I was sold as soon as I entered the building.

The ground floor of the busy room2 venue is an incredibly cosy, refreshingly informal open plan café/restaurant/bar area – where you can check yourself in, grab a drink or a bite to eat and basically chill out from the moment you arrive.

When we got there, it was buzzing with activity as the hotel also welcomes non-staying guests to come and use the venue as a co-working space too.

The staff are welcoming and attentive but encourage you to relax and are more than happy to help you do that from the moment you step through their revolving doors.

They quickly tell you that, apart from the check-in at 2pm and check out at 2pm – ensuring each guest gets a full 24-hours in the room that they’ve booked, or longer if they are there for more than one night - there are no other hotel rules to adhere to and the rest is up to you.

You can bring your dog, you can order takeaways to your room, you can have groceries delivered to your door, you can buy food from their café and cook and eat it in your room. room2’s key message is that you do exactly what you want to do while staying with them.

“No one tells you what to do at home and that is exactly how it is as room2,” they state.

Upstairs the rooms, all 71 of them, which come in all shapes and sizes to suit the composition of the groups staying, are equally inviting.

Like the hostel-chic décor of the communal ground floor areas, the rooms are beautifully designed and decorated.

Amusing slogans adorn the walls and there are a few quirky additions, such as a ‘box of bits and bobs’ which included playing cards and dominoes and a few essential bits of stationary, as well as truly useful items dotted around the apartment like an umbrella and a canvas shopping bag.

As mentioned, there are many types of room in this hometel, but all come with a fully equipped kitchen, a large king-sized bed and plenty of room in which to work or just relax.

We were travelling with three young children, so we stayed in a family room, the Master Loft, which was a total hit with all of us.

It was cleverly kitted out with the aforementioned kitchen, dining table, a huge sofa and bed and an elevated loft space with a bed for the children which easily transformed into a play space during the day.

It was a stunning set up, with a delightfully modern nautical theme and it was such an exciting space for our children to explore – they squealed with delight as soon as they clapped eyes on their new loft-style hangout/sleeping area.

There was space to cook, to chill, decent sized mugs for tea, and enough crockery to host a dinner party should you be that way inclined.

Comfortable yet chic, it had quickly proved that it was indeed a hotel which made you feel right at home.

We settled in effortlessly and eventually dragged ourselves outside of the building to explore the city.

Located in Queen’s Terrace the hotel is pretty perfectly positioned for anyone visiting who is hoping to enjoy Southampton and its neighbouring attractions.

The hotel itself offers fabulous views of Queen’s Park and the nearby Southampton Harbour.

Southampton remains a major port city, which is currently home to some of largest cruise ships in the world.

When we visited, the Queen Mary 2 cruise liner was docked in all her gargantuan glory – and whether you are a fan of cruises or not, it is impossible to walk or drive past this behemoth and not stop and stare in awe at the sheer size of it.

Of course, the harbour has long been home to cruise liners, and it takes up a pretty significant space in history as the departure point for the ill-fated RMS Titanic.

The city was also home to 500 of the people who perished on the Belfast-made ship when, on the night of April 14, 1912, it sunk after crashing into an iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean as it made its way towards New York City on its maiden voyage.

The sinking of the Titanic remains, to this day, one of the world's biggest disasters.

Southampton has further historic links though, with the city also being the location where Britain’s Spitfire planes, flown by RAF fighters during World War Two, were first built and tested.

The prototype Spitfire, designed by RJ Mitchell, first flew from Southampton Airport on March 5, 1936.

Following that, production of the earliest Spitfire models was based at the Supermarine factory in the city’s Woolston area.

However, this nod to the city’s history also comes with a tragic twist, as the Supermarine factory was eventually bombed by the Germans during the war, killing many local workers.

Today Southampton is a bustling city, with plenty to explore within its walls and much more close by to enjoy while on a family holiday.

Here are our five top child-friendly attractions to enjoy while staying in Southampton…

Southampton City

With so much history in this important port city; you really should take some time to explore it. A visit to the harbour is a must as is a walk through the city itself, passing the impressive medieval structure know as Bargate, which still stands after first being built in 1180 to keep intruders out of the town. Take one of many guided history tours available to get the full story of the city’s illustrious past.

Picnic in the park

Southampton has several award-winning parks, including the recently awarded Peartree Green and Mayfield Park, which snapped up the prestigious Green Flag Award for green spaces. These provide the perfect spots to pitch up with the family for a picnic and enjoy a child-friendly, cost-free day in the city.

Peppa Pig World

Anyone with young children will be aware of this attraction and if you have Peppa Pig fans in your household it is well worth a visit. Located in the Paulton’s Park Theme Park, which is only a 30-minute drive from Southampton, it offers pretty good value for money as you can enter Peppa Pig world and enjoy the whole park for the price of your ticket. It’s a full day out and one that offers rides for all ages, so fun for kids big and small.

New Forest

Another short drive from Southampton takes you into the beautiful New Forest. The perfect spot for a family day out, this national park is close to Southampton but vast in size, stretching across southwest Hampshire and southeast Wiltshire. As one of the largest remaining tracts of unenclosed pastureland, heathland and forest in southern England, it’s an enchanting place – where wild animals, such as horses, ponies, donkeys and cows, roam freely among its lush green landscape, across its roads and through its residential areas. It is quite something to witness these beautiful creatures so close up and you can stop and stare as much as you like as you explore the area.

Isle of Wight

If you’ve got time in the city and fancy venturing a little further out, then Southampton Harbour is the place to head to catch a ferry to the beautiful Isle of Wight. This stunning British island is known for its beaches and seafront promenades, such as sandy Shanklin Beach and south-facing Ventnor Beach, which is dotted with vintage beach huts. Dinosaur remains and fossils can be seen in areas like Compton Bay and Yaverland Beach and on the island’s western point, The Needles are three huge, white chalk rocks, guarded by a 19th-century lighthouse. Add in the Blackgang Chine theme park and you’ve got more than enough to keep the whole family smiling for a day. The car ferry from Southampton takes one hour.

Where to stay

Room2 Southampton is located on Queen’s Terrace.

The chain also has branches in Chiswick and Hammersmith in London and will open a new branch in Belfast this month.

The brand plans to open further branches too, including a Dublin offering, in line with their vision to offer 5000 hometel rooms across Britain and Ireland by 2030.

For bookings and further information click here.