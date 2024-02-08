Irish castle named one of the most romantic hotels in the world

A CASTLE in Ireland has been named as one of the most romantic hotels in the world.

Dromoland Castle Hotel in County Clare has been recognised in a list of the 50 Most Romantic Hotels for 2024 compiled by the tavel firm Big 7 Travel.

Dating as far back as the 16th century, the hotel is the ancestral home of the O’Briens of Dromoland, whose lineage dates back 1,000 years to Brian Boru - one of the last High Kings of Ireland.

It’s that historic charm and those royal connections that are among the reasons why Big 7 has included the hotel in its select list of holiday hotspots for the year ahead.

“Splurge on one of the world’s most romantic hotels at Dromoland Castel Hotel,” the firm says of the Clare spot, which placed 27 in their list.

“Billed as Ireland’s ‘most magical address’, Dromoland Castle has been welcoming guests since the 16th century,” they explain.

“Step back in time as you drive through the gate and approach the magnificent castle.

“For real royal treatment, check into one of the suites,” they suggest.

“The Brian Boru Suite features a four-poster bed, chandeliers and huge windows offering sweeping views over Dromoland Lough and the estate.”

They add: “Days pass by blissfully here; exploring the charming Walled Garden, taking bicycle rides through the 500-acre estate, and sipping cocktails beside a roaring fire.”

The only other Irish hotel to feature in the 2024 list is the Cashel Palace in Co. Tipperary, which placed 48th.

“This luxury hideaway puts a new spin on Irish country hotels,” Big 7 explains.

“The rooms are soft, romantic, and elegant; some have views across the gardens to the Rock of Cashel.

“When you manage to pull yourself away from the plush rooms, you’ll fall in love with the Palladian 17th-century manor, which has hosted the likes of Jackie Kennedy, Princess Diana, and Elizabeth Taylor,” they add.

“Loved-up couples will be spoilt with sumptuous spa treatments, Michelin-starred meals in the low-lit dining room, and horseback riding.”

Big 7 Travel Editor Aleyna Yilmaz told The Irish Post that the Irish locations made this year’s list as they offer “something special”.

"When selecting our top picks for the world’s most romantic hotels, we chose hotels that went the extra mile for couples or had something special about them,” Ms Yilmaz said.

“The Dromoland Castle Hotel’s extensive romantic activities and timeless class fit the bill, while the Cashel Palace’s Michelin-starred meals, plush rooms, and state-of-the-art spa embody luxury romance,” she added.

The top spot on Big 7 Travel’s 2024 list went to The Vasilicos Hotel in Santorini, Greece.

“The island’s typical cave hotel rooms have never looked so good, or so spacious, and most have a plunge pool,” they state.

“There are seven rooms in total, including three honeymoon suites, but the Pergola Honeymoon Suite’s cloud-9 stone terrace is unbeatable for Caldera-gazing.

“With so few guests, you can expect next-level personalised service.”

Read Big 7 Travel’s 50 Most Romantic Hotels for 2024 here.