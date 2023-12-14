Irish hotel makes it onto list of ‘best in the world’ for 2024 travel

AN Irish hotel is among a select list of destinations deemed the best in the world for travel in 2024.

Condé Nast Traveller has revealed its Gold List 2024 this week, which features 75 resorts and hotels deemed the hottest spots to visit in the year ahead.

Chosen by Condé Nast Traveller’s global network of editors, the annual list, which selects the best hotels in the world, showcases a wide range of travel destinations.

For 2024 they span from the sophisticated allure of The Dorchester in London and Casa Cipriani New York in Manhattan to the tranquil beauty of Kokomo Private Island in Fiji and the captivating Palazzo Avino on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

In Ireland just one hotel has made the list - Cashel Palace in Tipperary.

The Condé Nast Traveller team recommend the hotel for its picturesque location as well as its stunning interiors and impressive art collection.

“This red-brick Palladian pile sits at the foot of the looming Rock of Cashel, one of Ireland’s most famous historic sites, with its Romanesque chapel, roofless cathedral and pencil-shaped round tower,” they state.

“The woodsmoke-scented entrance hall - log fires are lit daily - is bookended by black Kilkenny marble mantelpieces and wall-to-wall art that includes major names of Irish art history—Lavery, Jack B Yeats, Orpen—mostly copies of the owners’ private collection, with a few originals hanging strategically out of reach.”

They add: “There are 42 rooms and suites, outfitted in heavily textured fabrics, curtains zhuzhed up with pelmets and tassels.

“Best of all are the rooms with views over to the enigmatic Rock on the hilltop, which is atmospherically lit up at night.”

Cashel Palace’s listing also references its spa, restaurants and grounds among further reasons to visit.

“A slick spa is beautifully set at the edge of the restored gardens—look out for the centuries-old mulberry tree planted to mark Queen Anne’s coronation,” they state.

“Breakfast and afternoon tea are taken in the cream-walled room named after the monarch, where local products (jams, bacon and eggs) are the mainstay of the menu,” they add.

"The Bishop’s Buttery, the fine-dining offering, champions Tipperary produce in delicately plated dishes of Shepherd’s Store-cheese agnolotti and apples with caramel and Calvados.”

Of their 2024 offering, the Condé Nast Traveller team explained: “Our 30th annual iteration of the world’s greatest hotels and cruises captures nearly a year’s worth of work.

“This collection of 75 resorts and hotels represents hundreds of hours of researching, scouting, and impassioned debating by our team of editors in seven cities across the globe.

“But more than that, it reflects our ongoing love affair with the places where we stay, which often become our gateways to entire destinations.”

The full Gold List 2024 can be found here.