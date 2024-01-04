More than a quarter of Guinness Storehouse visitors are British, data reveals

MORE than a quarter of the people who visited the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin last year were British, new figures reveal.

Annual statistics from the popular Irish tourist attraction show the venue welcomed more than 1.5million visitors in 2023 from 165 countries.

The figures marked a total increase in visitors of 32 per cent on the previous year - and among them some 28 per cent came from the UK.

Last month the historic venue was named the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023 at the World Travel Awards in Dubai.

This week it has revealed its 2023 figures, which confirm its “continued focus on curating premium experiences to attract international visitors” seems to be working.

“Elevated seasonal moments like the St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Christmas at the Guinness Storehouse, as well as launching an exclusive new behind-the-scenes Brewery Tour Experience has seen an uplift in attracting visitors from the UK (28%), USA (24%) and mainland Europe where visitors from Spain, Italy, Germany and France have increased by 26%,” the Storehouse confirmed.

It added that its “programme of cultural events and collaborations with world class artists and some of Ireland’s most exciting talent” helped it maintain its appeal with domestic visitors too.

Based in the Liberties, over the course of 2023 the venue hosted sell-out gigs with the likes of BICEP and Kelis, engaged in collaborations with Annie Mac for Culture Night Dublin, and hosted an Other Voices event which featured Mike Skinner and Mahalia.

Over the course of 2023 the Storehouse served more than 1.2 million pints of Guinness – along with 42,609 pints of its non-alcoholic offering, Guinness 0.0.

More than 24 million people have visited the Guinness Storehouse since it opened in 2000.