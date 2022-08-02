New trial Rosslare-Dunkirk service launching on Friday
A NEW passenger service between Ireland and France will launch from Friday 5 August, inking Rosslare and Dunkirk.

Pan-European ferry company DFDS will introduce the route on a trial basis, as an addition to the existing freight service between the two ports.

For the first time, the company will offer tourists a direct link between South-East Ireland and Northern France. The new service will be focussed on car and motorhome traffic at launch, with limited capacity to complement our freight traffic.

Chris Parker, route director at DFDS, said:

“We launched a freight service between Rosslare and Dunkirk in January 2021, and it has proved extremely popular with customers looking to move goods between Ireland and continental Europe without the need to use the land-bridge via the UK.

"Adding passenger services to the route will further strengthen the service and we expect strong demand from holidaymakers in Ireland and in Northern Europe. Rosslare is at the heart of the ‘sunny southeast’ and a short drive from Dublin and Cork, making it a very popular destination. Irish customers will benefit from a direct link into the heart of Europe.”

Crossings on the route will take 23 hours and 45 minutes. No luggage restrictions apply when taking a car to Europe by ferry.

There will be up to five sailings per week from Rosslare to Dunkirk and prices for a car and four passengers with a standard cabin onboard will start from €550, with all meals included.

For more information visit www.dfds.com

