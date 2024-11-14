Staycity Group announces new aparthotel offering in Oxford

THE Staycity Group hotel chain has announced plans for a brand new venue which will be located in the centre of Oxford.

Headquartered in Dublin, the leading aparthotel operator has revealed its newest Wilde venue will be situated in the historic English city.

With 145 rooms, the aparthotel will be located at the site of a former cinema.

The redevelopment of the site in George Street will involve replacing the existing structure with a higher quality, more energy efficient building housing the aparthotel and a 400m2 community space to be managed by Makespace Oxford.

The development is to be undertaken by Marick Real Estate and is due to be completed by the end of 2027.

“We are very excited to be opening a Wilde in the historic and popular city of Oxford and in such a key location as the Gloucester Green area, which is close to shops, restaurants, bars and theatres,” Staycity’s development director UK Simon Walford said.

“The aparthotel will make a huge contribution towards the city’s need for more overnight accommodation,” he added.

“Our design-led Wilde brand, the first of which opened in London’s Covent Garden in 2017, was originally inspired by the celebrated Irish playwright and poet Oscar Wilde so it seems particularly fitting to be opening in the city where he was himself a student.”

Staycity was founded by Kilkenny-born brothers Tom and Ger Walsh in 2004.

The pair still run the business, which opened its fourth Wilde location in London’s Liverpool Street last month.

It also boasts Wilde offerings in Aldgate, Covent Garden and Paddington.

Staycity Group currently has an estate of 5,400 apartments across 33 locations, including Berlin, Birmingham, Bordeaux, Dublin, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Heidelberg, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Marseille, Paris and Venice.