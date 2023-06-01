Donegal v Derry GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

This weekend Donegal takes on Derry in the second round of GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

Here's a full preview of the game

When is it on?

Sun, Jun 4, 2023

What time is it on?

16:00

What TV station is it on?



RTE TWO

What time does coverage start?

3.30

Where is it on?

Ballybofey, Donegal

Can I listen to it on the radio?

You can listen to updates on RTE

Are there tickets still available

What are the odds

Referee

Brendan Cawley

What happened the last time the sides played

Ulster Senior Football Final, 29 May 2022: Derry 1-16 Donegal 1-14

Squads and scorers that day

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (0-6, 5f), N Loughlin (1-2, 1f), B Rogers (0-3), C Doherty, C Glass, E Bradley, P Cassidy, S Downey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Donegal: C McGonagle (0-3), O McFadden-Ferry (1-0), J McGee (0-2), M Murphy (0-2), S O’Donnell (0-2), P McBrearty (0-2f), R McHugh (0-1), C Thompson (0-1), A Doherty (0-1mark).

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, E Doherty; P Cassidy, S Downey, N Toner; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin

Subs: E Bradley for Loughlin (46 mins), L Murray for Heron (64 mins), B McCarron for Toner (68 mins), P McNeill for Downey (72 mins), N Toner for McCarron (ET 11 mins), B Heron for Murray (ET 11 mins), O McWilliams for Doherty (ET 16 mins).

DONEGAL: S Patton; C Ward, B McCole, S McMenamin; R McHugh, EB Gallagher, O McFadden-Ferry; C McGonagle, J McGee; P Mogan, S O’Donnell, M Langan; P McBrearty, M Murphy, J Brennan

Subs: C O’Donnell for Brennan (57 mins), A Doherty for McFadden-Ferry (64 mins), N O’Donnell for S O’Donnell (72 mins), H McFadden for McGee (ET 1 mins), C Thompson for McGonagle (ET 10mins), P Brennan for Langan (ET 11 mins).

Round 2 of the All-Ireland Series takes place this Sunday when we travel to Ballybofey to play Donegal. Throw-in 4pm.



🎟 TICKETS now available online https://t.co/jteNRo2iSs pic.twitter.com/pz3krpzc8J — Derry GAA (@Doiregaa) May 29, 2023

How many All-Irelands has each side won

Donegal (2):1992, 2012

Derry (1): 1993

Results in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

Donegal

Round 1: Clare 0-9 0-14 Donegal

Derry

Round 1: Derry 0-14 0-14 Monaghan

Teams for the game

Teams will be announced on Friday

Weather

