Donegal v Derry GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship
Donegal v Derry GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

This weekend Donegal takes on Derry in the second round of  GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

Here's a full preview of the game

Tyrone , United Kingdom - 29 April 2023; Brendan Rogers of Derry in action against Ryan Wylie of Monaghan during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi Final match between Derry and Monaghan at O'Neills Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

When is it on?

Sun, Jun 4, 2023

What time is it on?

16:00

What TV station is it on?

RTE TWO

What time does coverage start? 

3.30

Where is it on?

Ballybofey, Donegal

Can I listen to it on the radio?

You can listen to updates on RTE

Are there tickets still available

Tickets can be found here

What are the odds

Odds can be found here

Referee

Brendan Cawley

What happened the last time the sides played

Ulster Senior Football Final, 29 May 2022: Derry 1-16 Donegal 1-14

Squads and scorers that day

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (0-6, 5f), N Loughlin (1-2, 1f), B Rogers (0-3), C Doherty, C Glass, E Bradley, P Cassidy, S Downey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Donegal: C McGonagle (0-3), O McFadden-Ferry (1-0), J McGee (0-2), M Murphy (0-2), S O’Donnell (0-2), P McBrearty (0-2f), R McHugh (0-1), C Thompson (0-1), A Doherty (0-1mark).

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, E Doherty; P Cassidy, S Downey, N Toner; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin

Subs: E Bradley for Loughlin (46 mins), L Murray for Heron (64 mins), B McCarron for Toner (68 mins), P McNeill for Downey (72 mins), N Toner for McCarron (ET 11 mins), B Heron for Murray (ET 11 mins), O McWilliams for Doherty (ET 16 mins).

DONEGAL: S Patton; C Ward, B McCole, S McMenamin; R McHugh, EB Gallagher, O McFadden-Ferry; C McGonagle, J McGee; P Mogan, S O’Donnell, M Langan; P McBrearty, M Murphy, J Brennan

Subs: C O’Donnell for Brennan (57 mins), A Doherty for McFadden-Ferry (64 mins), N O’Donnell for S O’Donnell (72 mins), H McFadden for McGee (ET 1 mins), C Thompson for McGonagle (ET 10mins), P Brennan for Langan (ET 11 mins).

How many All-Irelands has each side won

Donegal (2):1992, 2012

Derry (1): 1993

Results in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

Donegal

Round 1: Clare 0-9 0-14 Donegal

Derry

Round 1: Derry 0-14 0-14 Monaghan

Teams for the game

Teams will be announced on Friday

Weather

Updates can be found here

