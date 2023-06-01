Donegal v Derry GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

This weekend Donegal takes on Derry in the second round of GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship
Here's a full preview of the game
When is it on?
Sun, Jun 4, 2023
What time is it on?
16:00
What TV station is it on?
RTE TWO
What time does coverage start?
3.30
Where is it on?
Ballybofey, Donegal
Can I listen to it on the radio?
You can listen to updates on RTE
Are there tickets still available
What are the odds
Referee
Brendan Cawley
What happened the last time the sides played
Ulster Senior Football Final, 29 May 2022: Derry 1-16 Donegal 1-14
Squads and scorers that day
Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (0-6, 5f), N Loughlin (1-2, 1f), B Rogers (0-3), C Doherty, C Glass, E Bradley, P Cassidy, S Downey (0-1 each).
Scorers for Donegal: C McGonagle (0-3), O McFadden-Ferry (1-0), J McGee (0-2), M Murphy (0-2), S O’Donnell (0-2), P McBrearty (0-2f), R McHugh (0-1), C Thompson (0-1), A Doherty (0-1mark).
DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, E Doherty; P Cassidy, S Downey, N Toner; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin
Subs: E Bradley for Loughlin (46 mins), L Murray for Heron (64 mins), B McCarron for Toner (68 mins), P McNeill for Downey (72 mins), N Toner for McCarron (ET 11 mins), B Heron for Murray (ET 11 mins), O McWilliams for Doherty (ET 16 mins).
DONEGAL: S Patton; C Ward, B McCole, S McMenamin; R McHugh, EB Gallagher, O McFadden-Ferry; C McGonagle, J McGee; P Mogan, S O’Donnell, M Langan; P McBrearty, M Murphy, J Brennan
Subs: C O’Donnell for Brennan (57 mins), A Doherty for McFadden-Ferry (64 mins), N O’Donnell for S O’Donnell (72 mins), H McFadden for McGee (ET 1 mins), C Thompson for McGonagle (ET 10mins), P Brennan for Langan (ET 11 mins).
Round 2 of the All-Ireland Series takes place this Sunday when we travel to Ballybofey to play Donegal. Throw-in 4pm.
How many All-Irelands has each side won
Donegal (2):1992, 2012
Derry (1): 1993
Results in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship
Donegal
Round 1: Clare 0-9 0-14 Donegal
Derry
Round 1: Derry 0-14 0-14 Monaghan
Teams for the game
Teams will be announced on Friday
Weather
