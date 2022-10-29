Katie Taylor vs Karen Carabajal fight details for tonight

Katie Taylor takes on Argentina's Karen Carabajal at Wembley Arena tonight.
The Irish women is looking to defend her lightweight belts for the umpteen time in her career.
This comes six months after she bested Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano in Madisson Square Garden in April.
A fight in Croke Park was touted between the pair, but for now it's Carabajal's turn to try and beat one of the best women boxers in history.
The Argentine will have her work cut out for her as Taylor will be a huge favourite to add to her already impressive 22-0 record in London this weekend.
Here are some details for the big fight tonight.
What time is the fight on
The undercard gets underway at 7pm BST.
Where is the fight on
Wembley Arena in London
When is main event ring walk
The ring walks for the main event should be around 10pm BST, but that's not a guarantee
What channel is it on
DAZN. A subscription to DAZN currently costs £7.99 a month in the UK.
Taylor vs Carabajal weigh-in results
Taylor tipped the scales at 134.6 pounds during Friday’s weigh-in, with Carabajal the lighter fighter at 134.2 pounds.
Who's on the undercard
Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal
Jordan Gill vs Kiko Martinez
Gary Cully vs Jaouad Belmehdi
Mary Romero vs Ellie Scotney
Johnny Fisher vs Alfonso Damiani
John Hedges vs TBC
Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs Mickey Ellison
Jordan Reynolds vs TBC
Odds for the fight
