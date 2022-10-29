Katie Taylor vs Karen Carabajal fight details for tonight

Katie Taylor takes on Argentina's Karen Carabajal at Wembley Arena tonight.

The Irish women is looking to defend her lightweight belts for the umpteen time in her career.

This comes six months after she bested Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano in Madisson Square Garden in April.

A fight in Croke Park was touted between the pair, but for now it's Carabajal's turn to try and beat one of the best women boxers in history.

The Argentine will have her work cut out for her as Taylor will be a huge favourite to add to her already impressive 22-0 record in London this weekend.

Here are some details for the big fight tonight.

𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗡 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗪𝗘𝗜𝗚𝗛-𝗜𝗡 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗘 𝗢𝗙𝗙 ⭐️



Undisputed Lightweight Championship on the line for @katietaylor 👑#TaylorCarabajal | LIVE on DAZN, October 29. pic.twitter.com/SyTTJE8vAL — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 28, 2022

What time is the fight on

The undercard gets underway at 7pm BST.

Where is the fight on

Wembley Arena in London

When is main event ring walk

The ring walks for the main event should be around 10pm BST, but that's not a guarantee

What channel is it on

DAZN. A subscription to DAZN currently costs £7.99 a month in the UK.

Taylor vs Carabajal weigh-in results

Taylor tipped the scales at 134.6 pounds during Friday’s weigh-in, with Carabajal the lighter fighter at 134.2 pounds.

Who's on the undercard

Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal

Jordan Gill vs Kiko Martinez

Gary Cully vs Jaouad Belmehdi

Mary Romero vs Ellie Scotney

Johnny Fisher vs Alfonso Damiani

John Hedges vs TBC

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs Mickey Ellison

Jordan Reynolds vs TBC

Odds for the fight

https://www.oddschecker.com/boxing/katie-taylor-v-karen-elizabeth-carabajal/winner