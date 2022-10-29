Katie Taylor vs Karen Carabajal fight details for tonight
London , United Kingdom - 28 October 2022; Katie Taylor, left, and Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, in the company of promoter Eddie Hearn, during weigh-ins, at The Drum Wembley, ahead of their undisputed lightweight bout, on Saturday night at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Katie Taylor takes on Argentina's Karen Carabajal at Wembley Arena tonight. 

The Irish women is looking to defend her lightweight belts for the umpteen time in her career. 

This comes six months after she bested Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano in Madisson Square Garden in April. 

A fight in Croke Park was touted between the pair, but for now it's Carabajal's turn to try and beat one of the best women boxers in history. 

The Argentine will have her work cut out for her as Taylor will be a huge favourite to add to her already impressive 22-0 record in London this weekend. 

Here are some details for the big fight tonight. 

What time is the fight on

The undercard gets underway at 7pm BST.

Where is the fight on

Wembley Arena in London

When is main event ring walk

The ring walks for the main event should be around 10pm BST, but that's not a guarantee

What channel is it on

DAZN. A subscription to DAZN currently costs £7.99 a month in the UK.

Taylor vs Carabajal weigh-in results

Taylor tipped the scales at 134.6 pounds during Friday’s weigh-in, with Carabajal the lighter fighter at 134.2 pounds.

Who's on the undercard

Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal

Jordan Gill vs Kiko Martinez

Gary Cully vs Jaouad Belmehdi

Mary Romero vs Ellie Scotney

Johnny Fisher vs Alfonso Damiani

John Hedges vs TBC

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs Mickey Ellison

Jordan Reynolds vs TBC

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Katie Taylor (2R) poses with their belts alongside Coach, Ross Enamait (2L) following victory in Undisputed Lightweight Championship fight between Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova at M&S Bank Arena on December 11, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Odds for the fight

https://www.oddschecker.com/boxing/katie-taylor-v-karen-elizabeth-carabajal/winner

