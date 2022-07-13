Parliament Street in Dublin to be traffic-free three evenings a week for the rest of summer

DUBLIN CITY Council has announced that Parliament Street in the city centre will become traffic-free three evenings a week for the rest of the summer.

Starting next Thursday, 21 July, the street will close to traffic on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

The arrangement for the street, which runs between Grattan Bridge and City Hall on the south side of the city, will remain in place until the end of August.

The council has also confirmed that Dame Street and College Green will be closed to traffic on Sunday, 7 August to facilitate Summer Sunday.

"On that day the area will be traffic-free, offering a unique opportunity for all ages to enjoy on-street entertainment and free family-fun," a statement said. "The event will have a colourful carnival theme with performers, stilt walkers and jugglers all providing an unmissable afternoon out for a Summer Sunday in the city."

The event will take place between midday and 4pm, with lots to see and do including riding on an antique carousel, circus skills workshops, face painting and lots of outdoor furniture to relax and take in the sights or eat a picnic with sounds and aromas of summer floating through the air.

Travel and traffic arrangements for the duration of the event will be announced in due course.