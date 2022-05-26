Rory McIlroy has confirmed he won't play at the Irish Open but that he will attend the JP McManus Pro-Am

RORY MCLLROY will not be taking part in this year's Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

Mcllroy will play at the Memorial, the RBC Canadian Open, the Travelers and the US Open before the event in Ireland, but has opted not to take part.

However Mcllroy will take part in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor with the likes of Tiger Woods and will then head to the Open at St Andrews.

Rory McIlroy to skip Irish Open https://t.co/mncDW7D7rC pic.twitter.com/nJQucUFFcX — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) May 26, 2022

Mcllroy said

"I'll play these next four weeks and then it’s two weeks out from competitive golf I guess," he said.

"I’ll go to Adare Manor and play JP’s Pro-Am and then just probably be around the area that week, play some links golf and then head to St Andrews maybe the weekend before to get some prep done."