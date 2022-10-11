Roy Keane has told Jamie Carragher and the MNF panel that the All-Ireland final is better than the Superbowl

MANCHESTER UNITED LEGEND Roy Keane has claimed that the All-Ireland final is a better sporting occasion than the Superbowl.

Cork native Keane was speaking on Sky's Monday Night Football with Jamie Carragher and David Jones to go over Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa's game on Monday night.

The game ended 1-1, but it was the quickfire questions put toward Keane after the game which would have interested Irish viewers.

The former United captain was asked about mental health, his favourite players, and lots of other stuff in football.

During the weekend, Keane was spotted at the NFL gane in London between the Green. Bay Packers and the New York Giants. His appearance at the game ignited the next question from Jones

"If you were to go one big event in America, would it be the Superbowl in America," said Jones

Keane responded by explaining that he would but the All-Ireland final bests the American game for him.



Keano tells Sky Sports that the All Ireland hurling final beats the Superbowl as the best sporting event in the world. @DonalOgC @buff_egan pic.twitter.com/EZgMVxUFbM — Jerome Quinn (@JeromeQuinn) October 10, 2022



"The Super Bowl in America is fantastic, or any American football game in America," Keane said.

"But sporting occasion... I do have to say that the hurling All-Ireland final is just really hard to beat, it's a great day out, especially if Cork were playing, obviously my hometown."

Carragher and Jones were taken back by the comments, but it was nice to see Keane promote his country in that manner.

It's may seem far-fetched when you think of the size of the Superbowl and its audience, but an All-Ireland for a Cork man is a special moment, so you can't really blame Keane for putting his national sport first.

Many people may argue that the Munster hurling final eclipses the Croke Park finale, but that is a conversation for another day