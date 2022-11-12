Sports TV Guide Nov 12-13

It's a week until the start of the 2022 world cup in Qatar, but before this plenty of sports will take place.
It's the final week of the Premier League before the tournament, and there’s also golf and f1 action taking place.
Ireland also play Fiji in the latest instalment of the autumn nations series.
Whatever happens this weekend, you won’t be stuck for something to watch.
Here’s a list of what’s on the 12th and 13th of November.
SATURDAY (Nov 12th)
- RUGBY - RTE 2 & ITV - Women’s World Cup Final - 6.30am England v New Zealand
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-2pm Nedbank Golf Challenge
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 9am-1pm LET: Aramco Team Series
- TENNIS - BT Sport 2, 10am-10pm BJK Cup Finals
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - 12.30pm PL: Manchester City v Brentford
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 12.30pm SP: St Mirren v Rangers
- RACING - TG4, 12.45pm-4.15pm Naas
- SNOOKER - Eurosport, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 7.30pm-10.30pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm UK Championship
- RUGBY - Amazon Prime & Virgin Media Two - 1pm Ireland v Fiji
- RUGBY - Amazon Prime - 1pm Italy v Australia; 3.15pm England v Japan; 5.30pm Wales v Argentina; 8pm France v South Africa
- DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 1pm-5pm; Sky Sports Mix, 7pm-11pm Grand Slam of Darts
- RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 1 – Men’s World Cup Semi-final - 2.30pm England v Samoa
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - 3pm PL: Tottenham v Leeds Utd
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 3.15pm - Practice & Sprint Sao Paulo Grand Prix
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm - Joined: Sampdoria v Lecce
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm PL: Newcastle Utd v Chelsea; 7.45pm Wolves v Arsenal
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 5.30pm Schalke v Bayern Munich
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm Houston Open
- BOXING - Sky Sports Arena from 7pm - Manchester - Dalton Smith v Kaisee Benjamin; Natasha Jonas v Marie-Eve Dicaire
- GAA - RTÉ 2 - 7.15pm Munster SFC: Nemo Rangers v Clonmel Commercials
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - 7.45pm Bologna v Sassuolo
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 11pm-0.30am Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Nov 13th)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 0.30am Hawks @ 76ers
- UFC - BT Sport 2 from 3am - New York Israel Adesanya v Alex Pereira
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-1pm Nedbank Golf Challenge
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - 8am ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - 11.30am Atalanta v Inter Milan; 2pm Roma v Torino
- SOCCER - BT Sport 4 - Noon PSG v Auxerre; 2pm Lille v Angers; 4.05pm Strasbourg v Lorient
- RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 2 - Wheelchair World Cup - Noon Semi-final 1; 2.30pm Semi-final 2
- RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - 12.15pm EP: Saracens v Northampton
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 12.30pm C: Burnley v Blackburn Rovers
- SNOOKER - Eurosport, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm UK Championship
- DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Grand Slam of Darts
- GAA - TG4 - 1.30pm Connacht SFC: Maigh Cuilinn v Westport; 3.30pm Ulster SFC: Glen v Errigal Ciarán
- RACING - RTE 1, 1.10pm-3.40pm Navan
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 2pm PL: Brighton v Aston Villa; 4.30pm Fulham v Man Utd
- TENNIS - BT Sport 3, 2pm-8pm BJK Cup Finals
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - 2pm Barbarians v All Blacks XV
- RUGBY - Amazon Prime - 2.15pm Scotland v New Zealand
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix - 2.30pm Mainz v Eintracht Frankfurt
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 2.30pm Buccaneers v Seahawks (from Munich)
- SOCCER - RTE 2 - FAI Cup Final - 3pm Derry City v Shelbourne
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 4.30pm - Sao Paulo Grand Prix
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 4.30pm Freiburg v Union Berlin
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - 5pm AC Milan v Fiorentina; 7.45pm Juventus v Lazio
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm Houston Open
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 6pm Vikings @ Bills; 9.25pm Cowboys @ Packers; 1.20am Chargers @ 49ers
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - 7.45pm Monaco v Marseille
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm Match of the Day 2
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 11pm Timberwolves @ Cavaliers
