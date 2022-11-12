Sports TV Guide Nov 12-13

It's a week until the start of the 2022 world cup in Qatar, but before this plenty of sports will take place.

It's the final week of the Premier League before the tournament, and there’s also golf and f1 action taking place.

Ireland also play Fiji in the latest instalment of the autumn nations series.

Whatever happens this weekend, you won’t be stuck for something to watch.

Here’s a list of what’s on the 12th and 13th of November.

SATURDAY (Nov 12th)

RUGBY - RTE 2 & ITV - Women’s World Cup Final - 6.30am England v New Zealand

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-2pm Nedbank Golf Challenge

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 9am-1pm LET: Aramco Team Series

TENNIS - BT Sport 2, 10am-10pm BJK Cup Finals

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - 12.30pm PL: Manchester City v Brentford

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 12.30pm SP: St Mirren v Rangers

RACING - TG4, 12.45pm-4.15pm Naas

SNOOKER - Eurosport, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 7.30pm-10.30pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm UK Championship

RUGBY - Amazon Prime & Virgin Media Two - 1pm Ireland v Fiji

RUGBY - Amazon Prime - 1pm Italy v Australia; 3.15pm England v Japan; 5.30pm Wales v Argentina; 8pm France v South Africa

DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 1pm-5pm; Sky Sports Mix, 7pm-11pm Grand Slam of Darts

RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 1 – Men’s World Cup Semi-final - 2.30pm England v Samoa

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - 3pm PL: Tottenham v Leeds Utd

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 3.15pm - Practice & Sprint Sao Paulo Grand Prix

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm - Joined: Sampdoria v Lecce

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm PL: Newcastle Utd v Chelsea; 7.45pm Wolves v Arsenal

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 5.30pm Schalke v Bayern Munich

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm Houston Open

BOXING - Sky Sports Arena from 7pm - Manchester - Dalton Smith v Kaisee Benjamin; Natasha Jonas v Marie-Eve Dicaire

GAA - RTÉ 2 - 7.15pm Munster SFC: Nemo Rangers v Clonmel Commercials

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - 7.45pm Bologna v Sassuolo

SOCCER - BBC 1, 11pm-0.30am Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Nov 13th)

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 0.30am Hawks @ 76ers

UFC - BT Sport 2 from 3am - New York Israel Adesanya v Alex Pereira

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-1pm Nedbank Golf Challenge

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - 8am ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - 11.30am Atalanta v Inter Milan; 2pm Roma v Torino

SOCCER - BT Sport 4 - Noon PSG v Auxerre; 2pm Lille v Angers; 4.05pm Strasbourg v Lorient

RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 2 - Wheelchair World Cup - Noon Semi-final 1; 2.30pm Semi-final 2

RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - 12.15pm EP: Saracens v Northampton

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 12.30pm C: Burnley v Blackburn Rovers

SNOOKER - Eurosport, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm UK Championship

DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Grand Slam of Darts

GAA - TG4 - 1.30pm Connacht SFC: Maigh Cuilinn v Westport; 3.30pm Ulster SFC: Glen v Errigal Ciarán

RACING - RTE 1, 1.10pm-3.40pm Navan

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 2pm PL: Brighton v Aston Villa; 4.30pm Fulham v Man Utd

TENNIS - BT Sport 3, 2pm-8pm BJK Cup Finals

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - 2pm Barbarians v All Blacks XV

RUGBY - Amazon Prime - 2.15pm Scotland v New Zealand

SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix - 2.30pm Mainz v Eintracht Frankfurt

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 2.30pm Buccaneers v Seahawks (from Munich)

SOCCER - RTE 2 - FAI Cup Final - 3pm Derry City v Shelbourne

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 4.30pm - Sao Paulo Grand Prix

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 4.30pm Freiburg v Union Berlin

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - 5pm AC Milan v Fiorentina; 7.45pm Juventus v Lazio

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm Houston Open

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 6pm Vikings @ Bills; 9.25pm Cowboys @ Packers; 1.20am Chargers @ 49ers

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - 7.45pm Monaco v Marseille

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm Match of the Day 2

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 11pm Timberwolves @ Cavaliers