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Man left with fractured limbs and ribs after brutal attack
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Man left with fractured limbs and ribs after brutal attack

A MAN has been left with physical and psychological trauma following a brutal attack in Co. Tyrone.

The man, aged in his 30s, was found severely injured lying on Culvacullion Road in Gortin on September 6.

Police believe he may have been abducted before being attacked with metal bars and then thrown out of a vehicle.

“It was reported that the man, aged in his 30s, was found lying on the Culvacullion Road at around 9.35pm,” Detective Inspector Winters, from Omagh Criminal Investigations Department, said.

“He had sustained a number of limb fractures, rib fractures and a head injury,” they confirmed.

“At this stage of our investigation, we believe that he may have been abducted, assaulted by multiple people armed with iron bars and then thrown from a moving car,: Det Insp Winters explained.

“A vehicle was located on fire on nearby Rylagh Road a short time later.

“We are keeping an open mind, but one line of enquiry is that this vehicle may have been used by those who carried out this assault.”

The police force has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“This brutal attack will have left the victim with lasting physical and psychological trauma,” Det Insp Winters said.

“There is no justification for this violence.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who may have relevant information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact our team using our witness appeal form at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals  quoting reference 1547 of 07/09/26.”

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See More: Attack, Gortin, Tyrone

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