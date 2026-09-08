Police issue warning as rival football fans organise fights via social media

RIVAL football supporters in Northern Ireland have been using social media to organise fights at local matches.

Police have warned anyone involved that they will face “far-reaching consequences” while asking those with information about the incidents to contact them.

The warning was issued this week after the PSNI confirmed a “number of recent incidents” had taken place where online communication between rival groups of local football supporters saw them “challenging each other to pre-arranged fights”.

PSNI Football Co-ordinator, Inspector Gary McCullough said: "At football matches, or indeed any event which draws significant numbers of people, police work closely with stewards and event organisers to ensure the delivery of a safe event.

“It is critical that anyone who chooses to engage in violent confrontations with other fans should understand that their behaviour is unacceptable and if detected by police, will face consequences that can be far reaching and can seriously impact on their future opportunities for work and travel.”

He added: “The overwhelming majority of fans that attend matches do so to support their club and to have an enjoyable day out with friends and family.

“They do not want disruption, disorder or criminal behaviour of any kind inside or outside the grounds.”

The PSNI has urged all parents and guardians to be mindful of what their children are doing.

"To parents and guardians, please help prevent young people from becoming involved in these activities,” Insp McCulough said.

“Know where your children are, who they are with, what they are doing and what they are arranging on their social media accounts.

“We will continue to work with football clubs to address any criminal activity linked to people attending matches and ensure that supporters are kept safe.

“If you have information which could assist police address this issue please get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

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