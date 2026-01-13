An Post announces stamp price increase due to rising costs and falling letter volumes

STAMP prices are set to rise in Ireland next month as An Post attempts to offset rising costs and a decrease in letter volumes.

The new prices will see 20c added to the price of a national stamp, which will now cost €1.85.

It will also see a new €3.50 rate for stamps to destinations in Europe, including Britain.

A new Rest of World rate of €3.95 will also come into effect.

“The price changes are carefully calculated to cover the cost of providing a world class national letter service to every address taking account of wage increases for postal staff in line with national pay awards, increased operating costs and letter volumes which have declined by a further 7 % in the last 12 months and more than 50% over the past decade. A similar rate of decline is forecast for 2026,” a spokesperson for An Post explained.

They added that the decision to create a new rate for stamps for Britain and Europe was due to “more than 50 per cent of Ireland’s outgoing international mail being destined for Britain, Germany and France”.

“An Post has introduced this new Europe and Britain €3.50 rate rather than apply the higher Rest of World €3.95 to this category,” they explained.

“In the UK, the equivalent European stamp costs €3.90,” they added.

Rates for large envelopes, packets, over-the-counter parcels and Registered Post will also rise in Ireland, as will rates for the innovative national and international Digital stamps, the postal service confirmed this week.

“An Post’s priority is to support the Irish economy and communities by providing world-class services for the people and businesses country wide,” Garrett Bridgeman, Managing Director of An Post Mails & Parcels, said.

“We work hard on the economics of the business by introducing smarter work practices and managing costs to achieve fair, cost-reflective prices below the European benchmark average, and below the UK, despite falling volumes due to e-substitution,” he added.

“An Post remains entirely self-financed,” he explained.

“Our quality of service is amongst the highest in Europe and we continue to innovate in the provision of vital services for the Irish economy and local communities.

“I’m pleased to confirm that An Post’s Community Focus supports including free postage to all nursing and care homes will continue throughout 2026.