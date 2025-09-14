Bank of America to create up to 1,000 new jobs in Belfast

UP to 1,000 jobs are set to be created in Belfast by Bank of America, the world's second-largest bank.

American multinational Citigroup is also set to grow its presence in Northern Ireland, where the bank currently employs several thousand people.

The plans were announced yesterday by Britain's Department for Business and Trade (DBT) as part of a £1.25bn investment into the financial services sector by a raft of leading US firms, which also includes BlackRock, PayPal and S&P Global.

As well as Belfast, some of the companies are set to expand operations and open new offices all across Britain, with London, Edinburgh and Manchester set to gain from a wave of skilled job creation.

"These investments will create thousands of high-skilled jobs from Belfast to Edinburgh, kickstarting the growth that is essential to putting money in working people's pockets across every part of the United Kingdom," said Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves.

'Economic opportunity and prosperity'

The news of Bank of America's investment marks the company's first-ever operation in Northern Ireland, a major milestone that underscores the region's growing role in global financial services.

Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of the company, said: "At Bank of America we are focused on helping our clients advance economic opportunity and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.

"The early US-UK trade agreement that the President and the Prime Minister began discussing in February has provided the business community with the certainty and framework it needs to strengthen transatlantic commerce.

"We are pleased to be able to extend Bank of America's investment in the UK with the creation of a new Belfast operations facility to support our global business, bringing up to 1,000 new opportunities to Northern Ireland."

'Commitment runs deep'

Citigroup are investing £1.1bn into Britain, its second-largest market globally.

It employs 14,000 people across Britain working across four main sites — London, Belfast, Edinburgh and Jersey.

Citibank, the group's primary subsidiary, has invested heavily in the refurbishment of its Canary Wharf headquarters and continues to invest in its Northern Ireland operations.

The bank is already one of the top employers in Belfast, now employing more than 4,000 people there, firmly establishing the city as a major technology powerhouse.

"Citi's commitment to the UK runs deep," said Jane Fraser, Citi Group CEO.

"This is home to many of our most senior leaders and nearly 14,000 colleagues across London, Belfast, Edinburgh and Jersey.

"We're proud to be serving 85 per cent of the FTSE 100 and to have stood beside UK companies through every market cycle, raising capital, financing growth and helping them compete on the world stage.

"The UK isn't simply one of our largest markets; it is core to Citi's foundation as a truly global bank.

"The UK-US investment relationship has never been stronger, with over £1.2tn invested in each other's countries at the end of 2023."