Bank of America to create up to 1,000 new jobs in Belfast
Business

Bank of America to create up to 1,000 new jobs in Belfast

Bank of America is set to create up to 1,000 new jobs in Belfast, marking its first-ever operation in Northern Ireland (Image: Mark Stedman / RollingNews.ie)

UP to 1,000 jobs are set to be created in Belfast by Bank of America, the world's second-largest bank.

American multinational Citigroup is also set to grow its presence in Northern Ireland, where the bank currently employs several thousand people.

The plans were announced yesterday by Britain's Department for Business and Trade (DBT) as part of a £1.25bn investment into the financial services sector by a raft of leading US firms, which also includes BlackRock, PayPal and S&P Global.

As well as Belfast, some of the companies are set to expand operations and open new offices all across Britain, with London, Edinburgh and Manchester set to gain from a wave of skilled job creation.

"These investments will create thousands of high-skilled jobs from Belfast to Edinburgh, kickstarting the growth that is essential to putting money in working people's pockets across every part of the United Kingdom," said Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves.

'Economic opportunity and prosperity'

The news of Bank of America's investment marks the company's first-ever operation in Northern Ireland, a major milestone that underscores the region's growing role in global financial services.

Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of the company, said: "At Bank of America we are focused on helping our clients advance economic opportunity and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.

"The early US-UK trade agreement that the President and the Prime Minister began discussing in February has provided the business community with the certainty and framework it needs to strengthen transatlantic commerce.

"We are pleased to be able to extend Bank of America's investment in the UK with the creation of a new Belfast operations facility to support our global business, bringing up to 1,000 new opportunities to Northern Ireland."

'Commitment runs deep'

Citigroup are investing £1.1bn into Britain, its second-largest market globally.

It employs 14,000 people across Britain working across four main sites — London, Belfast, Edinburgh and Jersey.

Citibank, the group's primary subsidiary, has invested heavily in the refurbishment of its Canary Wharf headquarters and continues to invest in its Northern Ireland operations.

The bank is already one of the top employers in Belfast, now employing more than 4,000 people there, firmly establishing the city as a major technology powerhouse.

"Citi's commitment to the UK runs deep," said Jane Fraser, Citi Group CEO.

"This is home to many of our most senior leaders and nearly 14,000 colleagues across London, Belfast, Edinburgh and Jersey.

"We're proud to be serving 85 per cent of the FTSE 100 and to have stood beside UK companies through every market cycle, raising capital, financing growth and helping them compete on the world stage.

"The UK isn't simply one of our largest markets; it is core to Citi's foundation as a truly global bank.

"The UK-US investment relationship has never been stronger, with over £1.2tn invested in each other's countries at the end of 2023."

See More: Bank Of America, Belfast

Related
Business 2 days ago

Stena Line appoints new managing director for its UK and Ireland ports

By: Fiona Audley

Business 3 days ago

Heinz Ireland nearly doubles profits as ketchup sales surge

By: Mark Murphy

Business 3 days ago

Construction begins on more than 1,000 affordable homes in north Co. Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Comment 1 day ago

Spray cans in the Gaeltacht

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Entertainment 1 day ago

Truth and testimony take the stage in BOY

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 2 days ago

Ten Minutes with... Kate Gilmore

By: Claudia Redmond

Entertainment 2 days ago

Craic and capers in the Páirc

By: Irish Post

News 2 days ago

Taoiseach Micheál Martin meets PM Keir Starmer at Chequers

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

Vona Groarke takes up post of Ireland Professor of Poetry

By: Fiona Audley