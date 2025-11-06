Bank of Ireland raises €750m from green bond sale

BANK OF IRELAND has raised €750m in a green bond sale it confirmed this week.

It marks the bank’s second green bond issuance of the year so far, which is set to finance more climate action projects in renewable energy and green buildings.

Investor appetite was “strong”, the bank confirmed as it announced the results of the sale, with “orders exceeding €2.6 billion and participation from over 140 investors globally”.

“The ten-year bond carries a fixed coupon of 3.625%, reflecting investor confidence and competitive pricing,” the bank said in a statement issued this week.

“This is the tightest spread achieved since the Group’s inaugural green issuance in 2021.”

This year, Bank of Ireland completed its largest green energy investment to date, financed its first solar power project, and expanded its Enviroflex sustainability-linked loans – originally available to the dairy sector – to include tillage farmers.

“Bank of Ireland’s sustainability-related lending grew to €16.5bn at the end of September 2025, achieving its end-2025 objective of €15 billion ahead of schedule,” the organisation confirmed.

The bank is targeting €30bn in sustainability-related lending to households and businesses by 2030.

“We’re very pleased by the strong demand for our latest green bond, which underscores investor confidence in our sustainable finance strategy,” Mark Spain, Chief Financial Officer at Bank of Ireland, said.

“Through green residential mortgages, sustainability-linked lending for SMEs and farmers, and funding for wind and solar energy projects, Bank of Ireland is helping customers make the transition to a low-carbon economy,” he added.

“This bond reinforces our commitment to climate action and keeps us firmly on track for our €30 billion sustainable finance ambition by 2030.”

The lead arrangers for the transaction were Davy, BofA Securities, ING, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho and NatWest.